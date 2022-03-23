McMinn County gave up the first run Tuesday, then scored the next 14 to finish off its first District 5-4A victory in four innings, 14-1 over Howard, at McMinn County High School.
The Lady Tribe pounded out 11 hits. Sierra Tate, Lexi Cooley and Reagan Wade each hit 2-3 with a double each, with Wade leading McMinn in RBIs with four. Cami Wade delivered three RBIs, and Tate, Taylor Hancock and Abbie Wiseman drove in two runs each.
Howard pitching issued six walks to the Lady Cherokees, along with two hit batters and two wild pitches.
McKenzie Wall pitched all four innings, recording four strikeouts against two walks, four hits and one earned run.
McMinn led 4-1 at the end of the first inning, then tacked on three runs in the second, five in the third and two in the fourth to invoke the 12-run rule. Wiseman's two-RBI single ended the game.
The Lady Cherokees stay home for two non-district games to finish the week, 6 p.m. Thursday against Lenoir City and 5:30 p.m. Friday against Sweetwater.
