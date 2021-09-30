PALM HARBOR, Florida – The Tennessee Wesleyan men's golf team finished sixth place in The Invite at Innisbrook on Monday and Tuesday at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
TWU, ranked No. 23 in the NAIA, was one of 15 nationally ranked teams competing in the tournament. Wesleyan finished with a three-round 48-over-par total of 900, shooting rounds of 306, 293 and 301.
John Houk finished the tournament in a tie for seventh with a 2-over-par three-day total of 215 (73-71-71). Bradley Dunkle was tied for 28 with a 223 (74-75-74) and Josh Loveday tied 38th with a 227 (78-71-78).
Keiser University won the tournament with an 11-under-par through three rounds, the only team to finish under par. Tied for second were South Carolina-Beaufort and Coastal Georgia, followed by Southeastern University and Eastern Florida State.
After the Bulldogs were Lindsey Wilson, Wayland Baptist, Point University and St. Thomas (Florida) to round out the top 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.