The Rumble, an amateur boxing tournament, will take place Saturday, April 17, at the Monroe County Boxing Club, located at 234 Warren St. in Madisonville.
Doors will open at 4 p.m., and the first bout will begin at 5. Admission will be $10 per person, with children 5 and under getting in free.
For more information, contact 423-836-5014 or visit the Monroe County Boxing Club Facebook page.
