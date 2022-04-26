ENGLEWOOD — With a few less mistakes, coach Chris Shepherd believes McMinn Central could have taken down another state-ranked opponent Saturday.
Six errors, four hit batters and a wild pitch marred an otherwise competitive effort from the Chargers in a 9-6 loss to Alcoa, who visited Central High School bearing a No. 5 ranking in Class 2A in this week’s Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association state poll.
Central (6-13) also left 12 runners on base, nine of them in scoring position, while its pitching issued five walks.
“It’s like I told them, we’ll be very dangerous once we stop giving teams extra outs, extra bases,” Shepherd said. “There were a couple times we had a runner on third base less with than two outs, and one or two times with nobody out and we didn’t get them in. And these guys can be very dangerous if they start limiting the mistakes and not getting teams extra outs and extra bases.”
The Chargers were seeking their second straight win over a state-ranked foe, having toppled Greenback, ranked No. 9 in Class 1A, on Thursday. Earlier this season, Central had also taken a game off Sweetwater, who was No. 3 in 2A at the time.
“Our schedule is tough, and these guys are battling and playing well,” Shepherd said. “I’m proud of these guys.”
Alcoa jumped ahead 2-0 in the top of the first inning on two singles, a Central error and two walks, including one with bases loaded. McCain Baker led off the bottom of the first with a single and later scored Central’s first run when he stole third base and the throw from the Tornadoes’ catcher hit the grass.
The Tornadoes hit two RBI doubles and scored on another Charger error to go up 5-1 in the top of the second. In the bottom, an Alcoa error, AJ Hall single and a walk loaded bags for the Chargers with one out. Alex Ring’s sacrifice fly produced one run but a pop out left Central trailing 5-2.
Austin Summey led off the bottom of the third inning with a double off a diving Alcoa outfielder’s glove, Josyah Farner got hit by a pitch, and an Alcoa wild pitch advanced runners to second and third base. Freshman Zak Derrick then sent both home with his single, cutting Central’s deficit to 5-4.
But an RBI double and another Central error in the top of the fourth restored a three-run lead for Alcoa, 7-4. Silas Ward hit a two-out double in the bottom of the fourth, and an error and walk kept the Chargers alive long enough for Luke Morris to hit an infield bloop single and bring Central back within 7-5.
“We’re starting to swing the bats a lot better,” said Shepherd, whose Chargers out-hit the Tornadoes 9-8. “McCain is getting back to being McCain, which I am very proud of him. Silas is hitting the ball really well. Alex is starting to hit the ball. He’s been hot the last few weeks here. We’re starting to put the bat on the ball and not striking out as much and not looking at strikes as much. And so I’m proud of them for that. We’ve got to work the defense thing out and we’ll be really good.”
But after Ring led off the bottom of the sixth with a double off a tricky hop in front of the Tornadoes’ third baseman, the strikeout bug bit the side. Meanwhile, Alcoa tacked on a run each in the sixth and seventh.
Morris and Derrick singled to begin the bottom of the seventh for the Chargers, and an error on Hall’s ground ball loaded bases with no outs. Baker’s ground out was good for an RBI to produce the final margin, but a pop out and fly out halted any further rally.
Summey took the loss on the mound after his two-inning start. Morris threw the next 4 1/3 innings of relief, and Hall pitched the last two outs.
Central resumed District 3-2A play Monday at Kingston after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. The Chargers play their second game against the Yellowjackets 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.