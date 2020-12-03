Tennessee Wesleyan came away with a 102-101 overtime victory over Appalachian Athletic Conference foe Reinhardt on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs led for the vast majority of the first half, but fell behind in the final few minutes and went to halftime behind 39-37.
Bryant Bernard and Cameron Montgomery got the Bulldogs off to a good start. Later Jonathan Webb, Darwin Hubbard and Todd Landsen made their presence known and TWU led 32-28 with about five minutes left in the opening half.
The Eagles struck back, however, outscoring Wesleyan 11-5 and took a 39-37 lead at the half.
Reinhardt jumped out to a 62-52 lead with just over 13 minutes to play, but Wesleyan battled back. Scoring by Djimon Wilson, Billy Balogun, Bernard and Darwin Hubbard later tied the game at 78-78 with 3:57 to play in the game.
The game was later tied again 87-87 with 51 seconds to play. Bernard and Hubbard each hit a free throw to put Wesleyan ahead 89-87 with 14 seconds left and then another free throw by Djimon made it 90-87, TWU, with seven seconds left.
The Eagles, however, tied the game with a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.
Reinhardt later led 96-95 in overtime before a bucket by Hubbard gave Wesleyan a 97-96 lead. The Eagles then went up 98-97 with 1:15 to play, but that lead didn’t last long.
Balogun’s three-point play put the Bulldogs up 100-98 and, after a free throw by Reinhardt, two free throws by Wilson made it 102-99.
The Eagles scored once more, but Wesleyan’s defense held on for the 102-101 overtime win.
Bernard led all scorers with 33 points while Balogun finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Hubbard scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, both career highs. Montgomery chipped in 11 points and Wilson led the Bulldogs with five assists.
Wesleyan dominated the boards with a 50-29 rebound advantage, including 22 offensive rebounds.
The Bulldogs (4-2, 3-2) have a non-conference matchup against Pensacola Christian College on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
