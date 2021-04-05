McMinn Central’s defense was its opponents’ best offense this weekend.
The Chargers committed a combined 15 errors over its most recent three defeats, beginning with an 11-0 run-rule loss to Alcoa on Friday in a game played at Loudon High School. Central followed by getting swept in a doubleheader Saturday at Tellico Plains, sustaining setbacks of 7-6 and 9-2 in a pair of five-inning games.
Of the 27 runs scored against the Chargers through the weekend, only eight were earned. Only two of the 11 runs Alcoa scored on Central were earned. One of the Chargers’ two errors in the first inning helped the Tornadoes to a 2-0 lead.
Alcoa then scored nine more runs in the second inning, which began with a hit batter. The Tornadoes had already delivered three RBI hits, and a misjudged pop fly that could’ve ended the inning for Central’s defense instead ushered home two more Alcoa runs.
The Tornadoes piled on four more runs after that first error, including one scored on a dropped fly ball in the outfield.
Meanwhile, the Chargers (2-9) did not get a single hit Friday and only put one runner on base before the game ended after five innings.
“Story of our season. Two earned runs of their 11,” said Central coach Chris Shepherd. “It’s just catching routine fly balls, fielding routine ground balls and throwing it across the infield. But again, we then come up and hit, and we don’t even hit.
“Offensively we can do whatever we want, but we’ve just got to catch a baseball and throw a baseball across the infield and hit our cutoff men. And that’s what we’re not doing right now, and it’s killing us every single game.”
The defensive situation didn’t get any better for Central the next day at Tellico — but for one inning in the first game, the offense did.
The Bears’ own defensive miscues to start the top of the fifth, which included a dropped third strike and three errors, loaded bases for Central and powered its five-run inning. A hit batter scored another Charger run, Josyah Farner drove in one run and Ryan Corbett two with back-to-back singles, and Central rallied to a 6-4 lead, three outs from a win.
But a hit batter amid three Tellico singles loaded the bags for the Bears. After one RBI single from Tellico, a Central error – the last of four that game – allowed the Bears’ tying run to cross, and another RBI hit after that sent the Chargers to defeat.
“We can make a great play, and we think we’re getting out of it, and then we bail the other team out,” Shepherd said. “That’s what we’re doing right now. We’re bailing other teams out, and we can’t do that.”
Central committed six more errors in Saturday’s nightcap, as it fell behind 5-2 after a four-run second inning from the Bears. Tellico added four more runs in the fourth. Of the Bears’ nine runs in the second game, only two were earned.
The Chargers are back in action 6 p.m. today at Sweetwater in District 5-AA play. Central returns home 6 p.m. Tuesday for the second game against the Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.