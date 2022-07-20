The Trout defeated the Catfish 200-140 in the Summer Swim League’s fourth meet of the season on Tuesday.
This is the time of year that many families take vacations, so there were about 20 fewer swimmers for this meet. The championship meet is scheduled for Tuesday with the awards ceremony following the meet.
Trout 200, Catfish 140 (Catfish, C; Trout, T)
Girls 8U 25 backstroke: 1. Kennedy Madewell, T; 2. Baylor Slack, C; 3. Hadley German, C; 4. Braylee Holland, T; 5. Kate Comerford, C; 6. Kyleigh Loveday, C.
Boys 8U 25 backstroke: 1. Luke Stewart, T; 2. Oliver Kersey, C.
Girls 50 backstroke: 1. Jaylin Finch, T; 2. Sofiya Molina, T; Kenslie Buckner, C.
Boys 9-10 50 backstroke: 1. Abraham German, T; 2. Garrett Finch, T; 3. Myles Davis, T; 4. Lincoln Madewell, C; 5. Bubs Borque, T; 6. Camden Mathis, C.
Girls 11-12 50 backstroke: 1. Lauren Duggan, T.
Boys 11-12 50 backstroke: 1. Cayden Zwierzniski, C; Alasdair Gabel, C.
Girls 13&Over 50 backstroke: 1. Nikita Gabel, T.
Boys 13&Over 50 backstroke: 1. Jeremy Schulze, C; 2. Jonathan Crump, T; 3. Mason Davis, C.
Girls 8U 25 breaststroke: 1. Kennedy Madewell, T; 2. Baylor Slack, C; 3. Kate Comerford, C; 4. Tilly Stewart, T; 5. Oktavia McKenie, C; 6. Hadley German, C.
Boys 8U 25 breaststroke: 1. Oliver Kersey, C; 2. Luke Stewart, T.
Girls 9-10 50 breaststroke: 1. Jaylin Finch, T; 2. Sofiya Molina, T; 3. Kenslie Buckner, C.
Boys 9-10 50 breaststroke: 1. Abraham German, T; 2. Garrett Finch, T; 3. Myles Davis, T; 4. Lincoln Madewell, C; 5. Bubs Bourque, T; 6. Camden Mathis, C.
Girls 11-12 50 breaststroke: 1. Lauren Duggan, T.
Boys 11-12 50 breaststroke: 1. Alasdair Gabel, C; 2. Cayden Zwierzynski, C.
Girls 13&Over 50 breaststroke: 1. Nikita Gabel, T.
Boys 13&Older 50 breaststroke: 1. Jeremy Schulze, C; 2. Jonathan Crump, T; 3. Mason Davis, C.
Girls 8&U 25 butterfly: Kennedy Madewell, T; 2. Hadley German, C.
Boys 8U 25 butterfly: 1. Luke Stewart, T.
Girls 9-10 50 butterfly: 1. Jaylin Finch, T; 2. Sofiya Molina, T.
Boys 9-10 50 butterfly: 1. Abraham German, T 2. Garrett Finch, T; 3. Lincoln Madewell, C; 4. Bubs Bourque, T.
Boys 11-12 50 butterfly: 1. Alasdair Gabel, C; 2. Cayden Zwierznyski, C.
Girls 13U 50 butterfly: 1. Nikita Gabel, T.
Boys 13U 50 butterfly: 1. Jeremy Schulze, C; 2. Jonathan Crump, T; 3. Mason Davis, C.
Girls 8U 25 freestyle: 1. Kennedy Madewell, C; 2. Baylor Slack, C 3. Kate Comerford, C; 4. Hadley German, C; 5. Braylee Holland, T; 6. Kyleigh Loveday, C.
Boys 8U 25 freestyle: 1. Luke Stewart, T; 2. Oliver Kersey, C.
Girls 9-10 50 freestyle: 1. Jaylin Finch, T; 2. Sofiya Molina, T.
Boys 9-10 50 freestyle: 1. Abraham German, T; 2. Lincoln Madwell, C; 3. Myles Davis, T; 4. Garrett Finch, T; 5. Camden Mathis, C; 6. Bubs Bourque, T.
Girls 11-12 50 freestyle: 1. Lauren Duggan, T.
Boys 11-12 50 freestyle: 1. Cayden Zwierynski, C; 2. Alasdair Gabel, C.
Girls 13U 50 freestyle: 1. Nikita Gabel, T.
Boys 13U 50 freestyle: 1. Jeremy Schulze, C 2. Jonathan Crump, T; 3. Mason Davis, C.
