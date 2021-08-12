The coaches of the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) expect the Tennessee Wesleyan men's soccer program to be in contention for a conference championship this season. In the AAC Coaches' Preseason Poll released on Tuesday, the program had the third-most voting points to nab the third spot in the poll.
The head men's soccer coaches of the teams in the conference voted in the poll.
Reinhardt University was voted the preseason favorites, nabbing nine first-place votes and finishing with 178 voting points. Milligan University grabbed the remaining four first-place votes available in the poll on their way to 170 voting points. The Bulldogs used 159 voting points to earn the third spot in the poll while St. Andrews University (135) and Point University (122) rounded out the top five.
TWU finished the 2020 season with a 9-4 overall record and an 8-2 AAC record, with their only two conference losses coming to Reinhardt and Milligan. The team finished third in the AAC standings last season and qualified for the AAC Tournament as the No. 3 seed.
The season for the Bulldogs begins 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at home against William Carey University. The team brings back six players who started in eight or more games last season, including leading goal-scorers Harry Baggaley and Billy Boag, who both finished with 10 goals each in 2020.
