BENTON — Meigs County volleyball kept rolling as the Lady Tigers earned their first district victory on their first attempt in a straight set win at Polk County on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers (2-0, 1-0) opened the season on Monday with a straight set, but close victory over Class 2A Sequoyah on Monday. Meigs stepped back into 1A competition in a district match at Polk and the outcome was never in doubt as the Lady Tigers won 25-12, 25-14 and 25-13 over the Wildkittens.
Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford was pleased with her team, though she thought her team let its foot off the gas in the third set when a win seemed assured.
“It was a great win for us,” Swafford said. “I thought we played hard, for the most part. They understood that it was a district game and we need all the district wins we can get. We need to stay intense for all 25 points though.”
The Lady Tigers will travel to Tellico on Thursday for another district tilt with the varsity starting around 6 p.m. and the junior varsity at 5 p.m.
The Lady Tigers continued to control the set before a small comeback by Polk made it 18-11. Meigs, however, finished off the set with the help of spikes by Talley Lawson and Annie Melhorn along with a pair of aces by Howard. Meigs won the first set 25-12.
Meigs led 3-0 in the second set and expanded that lead with five aces by Swafford and a spike by Talley Lawson to put the Lady Tigers ahead 9-0.
Polk battled back somewhat with a combined block by Melhorn and Howard stopping a Polk run. Meigs led 12-6 at that point and later an ace by Melhorn put Meigs up 21-11. The Lady Tigers eventually won the second set 25-14.
The third set was a little tighter, at least until Meigs went on a run at the end. Swafford, Lawson and Melhorn were among those who scored points and Meigs went up 17-7.
Swafford then served up three straight aces and Meigs went on a run and later led 24-10. Meigs’ final point came on a slam by Melhorn and the Lady Tigers took the third and final set 25-13.
The Class 1A Lady Tigers won 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 over Class 2A Sequoyah.
Meigs later trailed 15-12 before Graci Kennedy came up with three straight aces to tie the game at 15-15. Later Toryn Lawson made a dig that resulted in a slam by Melhorn to put the Lady Tigers up 18-17.
The match went back and forth from there with Kennedy coming up with a slam to put Meigs up 23-21. Meigs then earned two more points to come away with the 25-23 win in the opening set.
Meigs took a 5-0 lead in the second set with the help of three straight aces by Toryn Lawson.
The Lady Tigers continued to dominate the second set and later had a 14-4 advantage, before the Lady Chiefs battled back to take an 18-17 lead.
From that point on the two teams battled back and forth. Sara Swafford scored a point on a tip over the net.
Meigs managed to go up 24-21 and a few serves later was able to close out the second set 25-23.
In the third set, Meigs took a 10-5 lead after an ace by Howard. Later with Meigs up 16-11, Kennedy scored a pair of points for the Lady Tigers to put Meigs ahead 18-11. Howard later had a spike to make it 20-12.
Sequoyah bounced back a bit to make it 23-19, but the Lady Tigers sewed up the match by winning the final set 25-20.
