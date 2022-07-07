Meigs County sophomore pitcher Lainey Fitzgerald has been named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Team. She was the leading pitcher for the Lady Tigers in their 2022 state tournament campaign.
DECATUR - Meigs County’s Lainey Fitzgerald has been named to the Class AA Tennessee Sports Writers Association all-state team.
The sophomore pitcher finished the 2022 season with a 1.258 ERA. She also struck out 206 batters and walked 36 in 128 innings. In the postseason she struck out 48 in just over 34 innings with six walks.
“It’s very exciting,” Fitzgerald said. “I have to thank my teammates and coaches, without them I wouldn’t be here. We came in and people doubted us. I’m very proud of the girls for stepping up.”
Despite losing several key starters off the 2021 team, the Lady Tigers reached the state tournament and were very competitive in both games they played in Murfreesboro.
Fitzgerald earned a lot of playing time as a freshman and she posted a 2.291 ERA with 150 strikeouts and 36 walks in 110 innings. She got better as a sophomore and hopes to take another step her junior year.
“I’ve been lifting and doing things with my dad to help get better,” Fitzgerald said. “I hope to get better as a junior.”
Though she made the TSWA all-state team as a pitcher, she also had a solid 2022 campaign at the plate, hitting .379 with 30 RBIs and three home runs. She struck out only five times in 87 at bats.
Meigs County Coach Jeff Davis said Fitzgerald is definitely worthy of this recognition.
“She had a fantastic year and she is very deserving,” Davis said. “She is a very dedicated athlete and a dedicated student. You don’t get any better kids than her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.