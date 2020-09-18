SODDY-DAISY — The McMinn County soccer Lady Cherokees romped to a 7-2 win Thursday at Soddy-Daisy in a possible Region 3-AAA tournament preview.
Allison Hansford and Kayleigh Ridley scored two goals each, and Sydnee Duncan, Grace McDonald and Addie Smith each tacked on one goal. Smith, Hansford and Lainey Buchanan talled one assist each.
The Lady Tribe (7-2) returns to action Thursday, Sept. 24, at Knoxville Catholic. Kickoff time is 6 p.m.
