AKRON, OHIO — The thrill of the hill is still there even in defeat.
Local drivers Juliette Couch and Zeke Hembree both competed in the 83rd All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships in Akron, Ohio on Saturday. While neither advanced past the second round, they handled everything — a newly paved track, a bigger hill and a rain delay — thrown at them.
“Juliette and Zeke were great ambassadors for the City of Athens as they competed their hearts out at this prestigious race,” Athens Parks and Recreation Director Austin Fesmire said. “Racing at the World Championships requires a lot of preparation and focus while sometimes getting up at 5:30 a.m. to be at the track at 7 a.m. Both of our champs did everything and more to get ready to race at this level.”
Fesmire said driving the derby cars is not as easy as it seems.
“You look at it as an adult and you say I can do that better than those kids,” Fesmire said. “But I guarantee you they can do it better, I know from experience. It’s not like driving an automobile, just a slight turn, a quarter of an inch, will send the car swerving.
“I was exceptionally proud of how they handled the new asphalt track, particularly the speed, which is about 10 MPH faster than what we race in Athens. They both drove very, very well.”
Hembree exited the competition in the first round while Couch reached the second round before defeat. Both drivers lost by less than a second.
“I wish I had gotten out of the first round, but it was still fun,” Hembree said. “You get in the car, start feeling wind in your face and then you’re at the finish line. But I enjoyed it.”
Hembree was the only driver in the Athens race to compete in all three divisions — super kids, stock and super stock — and one of the few drivers in the nation to do it.
Hembree, who is paralyzed from the waist down, started out in the super kids division, but was able to later drive his own car thanks to a special brake setup.
“I want to thank Austin and my dad,” Hembree said. “I also want to thank God for giving me the ability to do it.”
Couch won her first heat, which put her in the top 20 in the world, but barely lost in the second round. The race this year consisted of four rounds in total.
“It was a really great and cool experience,” Couch said. “I had a lot of fun.”
The following is the account of the race as given by Fesmire, with quotes added in.
When the sky cleared, the day started with racers from around the country parading down the 989-foot track. Once they were back to the top of the hill, racing began in earnest with the local stock division.
Juliette Couch, racing in Stock Car number 316, had an even longer wait as she had drawn the very last heat of the stock division. After watching the first 18 races, Couch rolled her car to the starting blocks in lane one against Savannah Blind from Tuscarawas County, Ohio in lane two and Aubree Gresco of Henderson, Nevada in lane three.
After the starting gate released the three cars they ran virtually even for the first 400 feet of the track.
At that point, Couch literally inched ahead of the other two cars and fought off a fierce final push by the Ohio car in the last 50 feet to win by 51 thousandths of a second. Couch crossed the finish line first in 28.812 seconds.
That win propelled Couch into round two and the top 18 cars in the world.
“I was like ‘I can’t believe it, I won!’” Couch said. “It was exciting. To be a first year racer and winning (the first heat), I couldn’t believe it.”
It was then Zeke Hembree’s turn to race in the super stock class. Hembree had drawn lane two and was racing against Noah Thomas of South Charleston, West Virginia, in lane one and Jeremiah Vigil of Clovis, New Mexico, in lane three.
Historically, lane two has a reputation of being more difficult to drive and a little slower, however since the new paving, it has proven to be equal to lanes one and three.
On the top third of the track, the three cars picked up speed and raced wheel to wheel. As they approached the mid way point the cars were jockeying for position.
As they approached the flat parts of the track, the cars remained very close until the last 50 foot when Thomas pulled ahead for a 53 thousandths of a second victory, eliminating Hembree from the race.
Couch then returned to the track for her second round heat where she had drawn a two-car race and would be moving over to lane three against Kelsey Sanford from Bowling Green, Kentucky in lane one. Couch and Sanford had virtually equal times in their first round wins and therefore both racers knew they had to be perfect to win the heat and move on to the top nine in the world.
At the beginning of the race Couch’s car moved to the side of the lane ever so slightly forcing her to steer her car back to center.
The extra small movement of her wheel cost her valuable time at the top where the cars were picking up speed and forced Couch to run the race with a little less speed than Sanford.
Driving perfectly the rest of the race, Couch narrowed the gap on Sanford but was narrowly defeated by 167 thousandths of a second.
Fesmire said drivers have to be extremely precise every time down the track as even the slightest swerve can cost a driver the race.
“In baseball, if you get one hit out of three times at bit, that’s considered a success. In soap box derby, you have to be perfect,” he said.
Only one driver in each division was perfect on Saturday. Johnny Buehler of Kansas City, Missouri won the stock division and Nathen Christian of Bowling Green, Kentucky won the super stock division.
According to the rules, once a driver wins a division at the local level, they cannot drive in that division again. That means Hembree can no longer drive in the super stock or stock division in Athens since he has won in both divisions.
He could go to the master’s division, but Athens does not currently compete in that division.
That is something that Hembree would consider doing if a master race was available, but if not he is hoping to help announce the race in Athens next year.
Couch can’t compete in the stock division, but said she plans to race again next year in the super stock division.
