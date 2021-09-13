ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee Wesleyan's soccer teams split results Friday at Milligan University, with the women's team posting a 3-0 win and the men losing 1-0 in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play.
The Lady Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0 AAC) led 2-0 at halftime, with Krista Eik Hardardottir finishing after team combination play for the first goal in the 29th minute, then Rachel Dudley scoring in the 33rd minute off a Jamie York assist. Natalie Feaster added Wesleyan's third goal in the 74th minute off a Cristina Escrig assist. TWU had a 15-12 overall shot advantage and 8-6 on goal, but Milligan had a 5-2 edge on corner kicks.
The TWU men were facing their fifth NAIA-ranked opponent in their first six games, with Milligan ranked No. 13. Milligan got the ultimately winning goal in the 69th minute. The Bulldogs (1-4-1, 0-1) finished with a 19-5 disadvantage on overall shots, 5-2 on goal, and a 10-6 disadvantage on corner kicks.
Both TWU soccer teams are back in action Wednesday at Reinhardt to continue AAC play, with the women kicking off at 4 p.m. and the men at 7:30. The Reinhardt men received votes in the latest NAIA poll.
