Meigs County tennis celebrated its Senior Day with a thrashing of visiting Kingston.
The Meigs girls won 6-3 while the boys conquered 8-1. The day started off by honoring the teams’ seven seniors and their parents. The seniors recognized were Madison Fischer, Ashlyn Rayl, Emily Henry, Nathan Hill, Alex Schaumburg, Da’Quawn Tatum and Blaine Skinner.
“I’m proud of all the seniors, they have all meant a lot to the program,” Meigs Coach Danny Wilson said.
“All our players today played hard and overall I thought we played pretty well.”
Wilson noted the large crowd that showed up to watch, which he estimated to be about 100 people.
“We had a lot of support tonight,” Wilson said.
“We had some teachers show up. We had some baseball players. We had people that didn’t have kids playing come watch. I want to thank everyone that showed up to support us.”
The team will play again on Thursday at Kingston and then will play in the district tournament on Monday and Tuesday of next week. The tournament starts at 10 a.m. both days.
Meigs girls
In singles, Connleigh Irwin won 8-4, Rayl won 8-2 and Tynsley Peaden won 8-2. In doubles, Henry and Fischer won 8-2, Irwin and Avary Summers won 8-2 and Rayl and Peaden won 8-1.
Meigs boys
In singles, Hill, Chris Plaster and Dylan Carroll each won 8-3 while Skinner won 8-1. Braden McLemore won by forfeit. In doubles, Schaumburg and Hill won 8-4, Plaster and Tatum won 8-0 and Skinner and McLemore won 8-5.
