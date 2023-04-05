McMinn County passed the ball straight to Cleveland one too many times, and the Blue Raiders made them pay at the end.
The Cherokees were protecting a 2-1 lead before conceding the tying score on a header off a corner kick with 3:37 left in regulation.
And then two minutes into the golden goal overtime period, after the Tribe had failed to convert its own potentially winning corner kick opportunity, Cleveland’s counterattack produced the score that sent McMinn to a bitter 3-2 defeat in District 5-AAA Tuesday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
“It was one that I felt like we could win, so we’ve got to take care of the ball, and ultimately we have some passing just to the midfield and we’re not connecting on our passes,” said Cherokees head coach Duane Rikard. “And we just had to defend a lot of the night, so it’s unfortunate. But we’ll work on it. The good thing is the season is not over, it’s just a learning opportunity for us.”
The loss dropped the Cherokees (6-3, 1-2 District 5-AAA) in the district standings, which could make their postseason path a lot tougher.
McMinn scored the first goal in the 27th minute with Brady Ervin’s finish off Preston Armstrong’s free kick and took a 1-0 lead into halftime. But Cleveland answered with it own goal off a free kick seven minutes into the second half.
Ervin drew a foul about a couple inches outside the top of the Blue Raiders’ penalty box, which gave Zaamel Mercer a free kick that was basically a longer penalty kick that he sent in to give the Cherokees back the lead.
But thanks to some missed opportunities to score and problems maintaining possession, that lead would not last, either.
“The corner, we lost a guy on the back post and he gets up and heads it, and the same thing, just losing a guy there with the mess in the box,” Rikard said. “We’ve got to be smarter as far as just giving up those fouls. If we take care of the ball and possess the ball, then we don’t have to make a reckless tackle and give them fouls in bad areas of the field.
“And then we just offensively, we didn’t get anything through the running play. We got both of our goals off set pieces. So they just had our number today. We couldn’t get that insurance goal that could put us up two. They just kept answering back and just gained momentum. We were unfortunate not to finish here on this end and then they counter back the other way. Just an unfortunate night.”
McMinn has more than a week off and is back in action 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Bradley Central.
