McMinn County was steady at the plate and in the field on the way to another district victory.
The Cherokees cracked 11 hits on the way to a 9-3 win over Rhea County on Monday at McMinn County High School.
Ty Barnett and Mason Roderick each batted 3-3, with Jayden Miller 2-2 and Matthew Pledge 2-4. Barnett, Miller and Jace Hyde notched two RBIs each.
"We're a singles team, a line drive, ground ball team,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “Guys stayed with that approach, and good things happen when you stay with the things that work.”
And after a rough start that allowed the Golden Eagles to take a 2-0 lead off two singles, a passed ball and an error in the first inning, Ollie Akens settled in and finished his complete game on the mound with nine strikeouts against one walk and six hits.
"That was typical Ollie, going to be efficient,” Ray said. “A little shaky that first inning, but then he settled in and did what he does.”
Barnett's first single yielded McMinn (10-4, 6-1) its first run in the bottom of the first. Then in the second, a Roderick single, Miller double and Sam Goodin getting hit by a pitch set up the Cherokees for a four-spot to take the lead for good. Hyde singled for two go-ahead runs, Barnett followed with his second RBI hit of the evening, and Pledge smacked his own ribbie to put the Tribe up 5-2.
McMinn added three more runs in the fourth with Roderick drawing a bases-loaded walk, then Miller's sacrifice fly leading to two more with the help of an error by the Rhea third baseman on the play.
Pledge led off the bottom of the sixth with a hit and later scored the Cherokees' last run after Roderick's double off the glove of the diving Eagles centerfielder and Miller's following RBI single.
The second leg of the District 5-4A series against the Eagles was postponed Tuesday and will take place 5 p.m. Wednesday at Rhea County High School.
