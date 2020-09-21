MARYVILLE — If it seemed like McMinn County scored touchdowns every time it snapped the ball Friday, that wasn’t terribly far from the truth.
The Cherokees found the end zone on seven of their nine offensive possessions and forced five turnovers all in a 56-point first half at William Blount High School. While that total has not been confirmed as a program record for points in a single half, the Tribe’s 63-32 win over the Governors does represent the most points it has scored in a game since 1987.
McMinn (4-0, 2-0 Region 2-6A), the Associated Press No. 4-ranked team in Class 6A, has now scored 119 points over its last two games. And this time around, Coach Bo Cagle felt the Cherokees’ effort was more consistent than in the previous week’s blowout of Ooltewah.
“I think they had a challenge, because when we’re watching the film (of the Ooltewah game) and there’s certain aspects of our game that are not right, and it didn’t have anything to do with any kind of athletic ability or being a great player or anything like that,” Cagle said. “It’s got something to do with our attitude and our effort. And our effort wasn’t there all the time last week. We were making big plays, but the big plays were made by great athletes because they were great athletes. It didn’t have anything to do with them giving great effort all over the field.”
Six of McMinn’s eight offensive touchdowns for the game came on drives of one or two plays, including the 97-yard sprint Jalen Hunt took to paydirt on the Cherokees’ first offensive snap, following a defensive stop on William Blount’s opening drive. That run put the Tribe’s all-time leading rusher, a Western Carolina commit, over 4,000 yards for his career.
“We were going to make sure tonight that we gave effort, because that’s the way you play football,” Cagle said. “First and foremost, that’s the way we play, and with that great effort, they got to focus on that, and that’s what they did tonight. And when you watch the film, I think that’s why we’re going to see those big plays happen.”
Noah Brown jumped in front of his receiver to intercept William Blount quarterback Trey Clemmer for the first of three times Friday, setting up the Cherokees at the Govs’ 26-yard line, then taking a reverse on the first snap for 23 yards to set up Hunt for his second touchdown from three yards out.
Even the only time the Tribe had to punt in the first half worked in its favor, with the Govs’ muffing the punt and Bryson Fox pouncing on the ball to give McMinn back the ball at the William Blount 25. Hunt reached the end zone again on the first snap, and the Cherokees were ahead 21-0 with 2:20 left in the first quarter.
William Blount got on the scoreboard with an eight-play drive that Clemmer capped with a 13-yard pass to Zach Gardner to start the second quarter, but the Cherokees answered with quarterback Jayden Miller firing a deep pass on a fourth-and-8 to Jalan James, who out-jumped his defender for the catch and a 41-yard touchdown play.
And then James made it back-to-back touchdown plays when he intercepted a Clermmer pass in the middle of the field and scored on the 40-yard return. The Govs coughed up the ball again on the ensuing kickoff with Cody Thompson delivering a hard hit on the return man and Colton Mitteis falling on it at the William Blount 24.
Two plays later, Miller took the quarterback keeper 21 yards for his first of two rushing touchdowns and a 42-7 lead with 6:45 before halftime.
McMinn’s ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, which was supposed to give the Govs the ball at their 35-yard line. But the officiating crew erroneously gave William Blount the ball at the 40. With a shorter field than it should’ve been, Clemmer ended a six-play drive with a 28-yard pass to Gardner for his second touchdown.
But Hunt then raced 78 yards for his fourth score of the half on the next possession’s second snap. Job Matossian kicked a 39-yard field goal for William Blount, but an 11-play McMinn drive ended with Miller finding an open James in the end zone from 13 yards out, producing a 56-17 margin the Cherokees took into halftime. Freshman linebacker Landon Feggins snagged Clemmer’s third interception just before the break.
“When the ball’s in the air, and they know it’s in the air and everybody knows it’s a pass, then you’ve got the opportunity to get it as much as they do, and our guys went up and got it several times,” Cagle said.
Hunt ran for 264 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone, while James headed into the intermission with two receiving touchdowns and a pick-six.
Miller had three total touchdowns at halftime – two passing, one rushing – and added his fourth on the Cherokees’ opening snap of the second half, sprinting away from the Govs’ defense for an 82-yard quarterback keeper that made the score 63-17. Miller finished with a season-high of 107 yards on 6-of-8 passing, along with 112 rushing yards on just six carries.
“I wish we could throw it more in games just to give him (Miller) more experience throwing it, but I think he’s getting more comfortable at it as we go,” Cagle said. “And I think it adds more to our offense the better he gets, so we’ve got to throw a little more each week to give him some opportunities to do that. I know we wanted to in the second half some, but we bust the first play for a touchdown and we knew that we were going to give them (first-team offense) one series, and we were going to throw some short stuff and give him some opportunities, but we didn’t have that opportunity, so maybe next time.”
The last action for McMinn’s first-team defense was stopping the Govs on fourth down at the Cherokees’ 2-yard-line in the third quarter. William Blount scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter against Tribe backups. Clemmer finished with 294 yards on 17-41 passing with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
The Cherokees step out of region play this Friday, hitting the road to Bearden for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Bearden, which ended McMinn’s season last year in the first round of the playoffs, was down only 7-0 at halftime to Maryville on Friday before ultimately falling 28-0.
