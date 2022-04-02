CLEVELAND — McMinn County's tennis teams both picked up wins over Cleveland on Thursday at Tinsley Park. The girls won 8-1 and the boys 6-3.
For the girls, singles winners were Kylee Hockman 8-0, Elena Kurowski 8-0, Reagan Goforth 8-3, Aubrey Gonzalez 8-3 and A.K. Newman 8-1. The Lady Cherokees swept doubles, with Hockman and Kurowski winning 8-0, Goforth and Newman 8-1 and Gonzalez and Katie Elliott 8-3.
On the boys' side, winning singles were Tucker Monroe 8-2, Ethan Jones 8-0 and Keylon Plemons 8-3. The Cherokees swept doubles with Jones and Luke Ramey winning 8-4, Monroe and Plemons 8-3 and John Peacock and Josh Rouse 8-4.
McMinn is back in action Monday at Ooltewah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.