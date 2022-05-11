Ryan Triplett won his first event of the season, the Middle Tennessee Open, despite a rough day on the course. Triplett will go to the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando in June. New Zion Baptist Church will hold a fundraiser for the trip on May 29.
MURFREESBORO - A win is a win no matter how it goes.
Special Olympics golfer Ryan Triplett won his first golf match of the season on Monday despite neither he nor his playing partner, Soddy Daisy’s M.E. Davis, playing their best.
“It was a rough day,” Triplett said. “The greens were fast and the course was tight. We had a tough day putting. But we won.”
Triplett plays in Level 3, 18-hole and alternate shot. The season’s first event, the 2022 Middle Tennessee Open, was at Henry Horton Golf Course in Middle Tennessee.
Triplett said they were up about seven strokes, but that the other team, from Middle Tennessee, started catching up in the back nine and cut Triplett’s and Davis’ lead to just three strokes and that was the final margin.
Triplett and Davis shot a 99.
Triplett’s next event is the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida June 6-8. It’s his sixth trip to the nationals, which he won in 2017 in Seattle, Washington. He has one national gold medal, one silver and three bronze medals.
“The goal is to bring back the gold medal,” Triplett said.
Going to the USA Games is not free and Triplett is raising money so that he can go. There will be a fish fry on May 28 at 5 p.m. at New Zion Baptist Church in Athens. All proceeds will go towards funding Triplett’s trip.
The opening ceremony of the USA Games will be televised on either ESPN or ABC. Triplett will play on the Panther Lake Golf Course at the Orange County National Golf Center.
While Florida panthers are rare, Triplett may see some gators. He was asked if he would protect his partner from the gators.
“It depends on how well he is playing,” Triplett joked.
