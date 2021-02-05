ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central dropped a 59-50 decision to visiting Sweetwater Thursday night.
The Chargers rallied from an early nine-point deficit and the two teams battled back and forth for the rest of the night until the Wildcats hit their free throws near the end of the fourth quarter to stretch out their lead.
McMinn Central Coach Daniel Curtis wasn’t happy with several aspects of the game, but was pleased with his team’s fight.
Central is 2-11 in its last 13 games but one of those wins came against Class AAA team Walker Valley and several losses were close. Curtis believes better days are ahead.
“Things aren’t going our way right now, but the worm will turn one of these days,” Curtis said. “We really believe that. The players believe that, that’s why they are still giving it 100%.”
The Chargerettes did not play, but they and the Chargers (7-12, 1-7) will travel to District 5-AA rival Meigs County tonight.
The girls’ game starts at 6 p.m. with the boys’ game following around 7:30.
The Wildcats jumped out to an 11-2 lead, but Central outscored Sweetwater 12-5 over the rest of the first quarter.
Gabe Masingale sparked the run with a field goal and then a three-pointer. That was followed by a bucket by Carter Henderson, a trey by McCain Baker and a field goal by Caleb Foote.
Central trailed 16-14 after the first quarter.
Henderson scored Central’s first two buckets of the second quarter and a basket by Novice Cox tied the game at 20-20.
The two teams exchanged buckets, with Samuel Masingale scoring for Central, and the teams were tied 22-22 at the break for half.
Curtis said the Chargers usually have at least one off-quarter in most games and on Thursday it was the third period as Central was outscored 20-8 in the quarter.
Foote scored twice in the third with Gabe Masingale and Cox each adding one bucket. Central trailed 42-30 going to the fourth.
Later in the fourth Will Cooper hit back-to-back ‘3’s to make it 46-36, Sweetwater with 5:30 to play.
Shortly after that there was a brief scuffle as a Sweetwater player and a Central player dove into Sweetwater’s bench after a loose ball and there was a shove. But there were no fouls called or ejections, so the play didn’t affect the game except that the intensity in the gym went up.
Once play resumed, Central attempted to get back into striking range with Gabe Masingale, Carter Henderson and Samuel Masingale each scoring for the Chargers.
Central was still down, however, 52-44 with 2:25 to play and Central had to foul soon after that to stop the clock. Sweetwater made enough free throws to come away with the nine-point win.
