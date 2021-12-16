Allen Grisham decided to try umpiring just to see if he would enjoy it. On Saturday, 35 years later, he was selected for the Tennessee ASA/USA Softball Hall of Fame.
Now 68, Grisham first signed up to be an umpire in 1986.
“I decided to try umpiring and I liked it and also I wanted a little extra income,” Grisham said. “(The late) Joe Bridges took me to a 12U fast-pitch softball tournament and I was hooked.”
Jenny Finch, a future University of Arizona All-American softball pitcher, was a 12-year old pitcher in that tournament.
Since then, Grisham has worked adult slow pitch and Junior Olympic girls’ slow pitch and fast-pitch leagues along with many ASA/USA Softball District and State Tournaments.
“Jim Dodson and Joe Bridges (fellow umpires) said the first thing I need to do is to bury myself in the rule book, and I did,” Grisham said.
All that studying and hard work paid off as Grisham was selected to umpire in seven national championship tournaments, including the 1990 12U Boys in Marietta, Ga., the 1992 16U Boys in Tifton, Ga., the 1998 Women’s Church in Athens, the Women’s Class C Open in 2002 in Athens and the 2005 Girls 18U Class A fast-pitch in Columbus, Ga.
As is the case with game officials of any sport, there are sometimes disagreements between the officials and the teams or coaches. Grisham said it’s important to have a short memory about those points of contention.
“One thing I was told was that the one thing you bring with you to the field is integrity,” Grisham said. “If you had a problem with a coach or a team the previous time, the next time you umpire with the team, that problem is gone. You only umpire for that day, you don’t think about any problems you had before.”
While some coaches and umpires believe the fans have changed through the years, Grisham said he doesn’t think so — though that may also be because most of the fans are familiar with him now so they don’t voice their displeasure with his calls like they used to.
“I don’t get yelled at that often anymore,” Grisham said. “I’ve been around for awhile and many of them know me so I don’t get yelled at that much.”
But he did say the age of the players often determines how the fans treat umpires.
“This is baseball or softball, the younger the kids the more the parents yell that we are cheating them,” Grisham said.
That doesn’t mean he doesn’t occasionally make mistakes.
“Sure, I’ve missed some calls,” Grisham said. “Hopefully not too many, but nobody’s is perfect.”
Grisham still umpires today, including high school baseball and softball, middle school baseball, little league, slow pitch softball and kickball.
It’s safe to say that Grisham has umpired thousands of games and he was awarded for his hard work and integrity by being selected for the Tennessee ASA/USA Softball Hall of Fame.
The process started when Danny Wilson, the assigning officer for the Athens Umpire Association, asked Grisham to turn in a resume.
“I didn’t think much about it for awhile.” Grisham said. “Then Danny told me and then the state called and told me I had been selected for the hall of fame. I was surprised. It was thrilling, humbling, honored — however you want to put it.”
Wilson, who along with Bridges and Dodson, worked extensively with Grisham.
“Danny Wilson and I have worked games from Johnson City to Chattanooga and everywhere in between,” Grisham said.
Wilson said Grisham is very well deserving of being a hall of famer.
“Allen is also a great friend,” Wilson said. “He has helped me so much the last three years. He has been a great umpire.”
Grisham is one of six Athens Umpires Association (formerly Cherokee Umpire Association) to be named to the ASA/USA Hall of Fame. He joins Wilson, Bridges, Dodson, Paul McMillan and the late Bob Deal.
Grisham and his wife, Patty, have two sons, Matt and Aaron. They have four grandchildren.
