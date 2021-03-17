Perhaps the night before was a wakeup call for McMinn County.
The Cherokees looked much more like the baseball team Athenians expected to see in Tuesday’s home opener at McMinn County High School, staying in control all the way to an 11-4 win over Walker Valley.
The Tribe’s victory salvaged a split in the District 5-AAA series after Monday’s 5-2 season-opening loss at Walker Valley.
“Maybe we needed a little reminder last night,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “Today we came and played, stuck with our game plan and we what we do. We weren’t trying to do too much. We’ve got a very simple approach, an aggressive approach on the bases with the guys locked in, and it paid off for us.”
Hayden Frank (W) set the tone both on the mound and at the plate. The Lipscomb signee shook off two walks, a balk and a wild pitch that gave the Mustangs a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, limiting any further damage after by forcing a groundout to end that half of the inning.
Frank then helped his cause with a two-out 2-RBI single to left field, set up by Sam Goodin’s base hit and Will Harris drawing a walk, and lifted the Cherokees ahead 2-1.
“Whatever he does, he’s going to compete and give you a great opportunity,” Ray said of Frank. “On the mound he gets locked in, and he’s going to give us a great opportunity every time he’s on the mound. And at the plate, we look to him the same way. he swung it well, and I foresee that getting better as the year goes on, as well.”
Freshman Mason Roderick batted 2-4 Tuesday and led the Tribe (1-1, 1-1 District 5-AAA) in RBIs with three, his first of those in the second inning on a double to left field to score Ty Barnett, who led off the half inning with a single to center.
“He’s the definition of a baseball player,” Ray said of Roderick. “He works his tail off behind the plate. He’s very baseball-savvy. His baseball IQ is very high. And he’s just a worker. We can’t ask for any more than what he’s given us back there. And then at the plate as the catcher, what he does at the plate is a plus.”
Andrew Ronne, running courtesy for the catcher Roderick, scored on a wild pitch later in the second to make McMinn’s lead 4-1.
A Goodin sacrifice fly tacked on another run in the fourth, and then the Cherokees put the game out of reach with a four-run fifth inning in which Roderick drove home two more runs with a chopper up the middle. The Mustangs mishandled an Andrew Beavers bunt that led to another run, and Gavin Peterson sailed an RBI double over the center fielder to make the score 9-1.
Frank finished his five-inning start with seven strikeouts against four hits, four walks and two earned runs.
Walker Valley (1-1, 1-1) scored three runs in the top of the sixth with the help of a McMinn error, a wild pitch and a balk, but the Tribe answered in the bottom with two more runs, including a Beavers RBI single and a dropped pop fly that scored another.
The Cherokees return to action in the Playing for a Cure Tournament. McMinn starts the three-day weekend tourney 2:30 p.m. Thursday against North Greene at Seymour High School. The Cherokees continue the tournament 11:30 a.m. Friday against Cookeville at Sevier County High School, then play two more on Saturday at Sevier County, 11:30 a.m. against Sevier and 4:30 p.m. against White County.
Hayden Frank delivered the Tribe’s first run with a solo home run to lead off the second inning. But McMinn could only get three hits for the game off Walker Valley pitcher Ben Smith (W), who amassed eight strikeouts.
The Mustangs added another run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly, set up by two walks and a hit batter. The Cherokees scored their second run in the top of the seventh, with a Ty Barnett one-out double setting up Gavin Peterson’s RBI groundout. A pop out next at-bat halted McMinn’s attempt at a seventh-inning rally.
Andrew Ronne (L) struck out six against four walks, three hits and four earned runs in his four-inning start. Ollie Akens (1 1/3 innings) and Will Grimmett (2/3 innings) pitched the rest of the game, not giving up another hit and combining for five more strikeouts.
