The Calhoun boys' basketball team eked a 41-38 win over Etowah City on Thursday. Landon Shirk led the Minks with 21 points, and Hayes Prince added 9, Brody Croomes 6 and Jason Burger 5. Damian Jaimes led ECS with 19 points, and Ryder Aderhold scored 8, Christian Atkinson 6 and Bryson Riden 5.
