SWEETWATER — McMinn Central showed how far it has come this baseball season, but also how much further it has to go to advance past the first day of the postseason in the future.
As much as the Chargers contained the damage in the first five innings defensively, Sweetwater still scored at least a run in each of those, and Central could not match offensively and fell 7-2 in the District 5-AA tournament opening round Thursday at Sweetwater High School.
The Chargers (8-18) had lost their two regular-season games to the Wildcats by a combined 31-1 score, so Thursday’s more competitive showing was something Chris Shepherd could take moving forward after his first complete season as Central’s head coach concluded.
“But I’m proud of these guys, from what they started this year to how we ended,” Shepherd said. “Sweetwater wailed on us a couple of times earlier in the season, so to come out here with a 7-2 score, we’re going in the right direction.”
Central took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after McCain Baker smacked a lead-off single and Alex Ring reached base on a bunt, putting runners at the corners with no outs. Ring stole second base, and Elijah Reno’s fly ball to center field was enough to send Baker home for the game’s first run and Ring 90 feet away from a second run.
But a strikeout and a groundout after prevented the Chargers from adding any more runs that inning. The next five innings combined, Central put only three more runners on base — none of them on a hit —advancing none past first.
“And then in the top of the first, we get a runner on third base with nobody out, and we only get one run out of it,” Shepherd said. “So we should’ve capitalized. Their pitcher (Blaine Watson) did a good job and kept us off balance. We were out in front of everything all night long, and they just needed to sit back a little bit longer.”
Sweetwater plated two go-ahead runs in the bottom of the first inning with the help of two Central errors, a passed ball and a wild pitch. The Wildcats then added one run in the second inning, two in the third on RBI doubles from Ty Ezell and Ryan Littleton, and one more each in the fourth and fifth.
“We just couldn’t keep them off base,” Shepherd said. “We’d get one or two, they’d get a guy on, and then they’d steal, steal, and then a passed ball would get them moving. I thought defensively we played OK. That first inning right there we had a couple of miscues and it led to two runs.”
Reno (L), who had not pitched much this season due to recent ACL surgery, started and pitched for two complete innings, getting two strikeouts against two hits and two walks. Of the five runs against him, just two were earned. Ring pitched the remaining four innings, taking over in the third and recording six strikeouts against just one more hit, four walks and two runs, one of them earned.
“Defense and pitching were struggles the first couple weeks of the season here,” Shepherd said. “And the last week or two we’ve turned it on. Pitchers started throwing strikes, Luke Morris last night against McMinn (County), Alex tonight. And even Reno, he’s coming off ACL surgery, and his arm still isn’t quite there and body isn’t quite there, but he still pitched quite well.
“I thought Alex did a great job coming in and pitching, and defensively we made some good plays. The bats were just a little bit asleep tonight.”
Central fell behind 7-1 after five innings but didn’t go quietly. AJ Hall hit a one-out single, the Chargers’ second hit of the evening, and Josyah Farner and Jamison Blair walked to load the bases. Baker’s groundout to shortstop was enough to get Central’s second run across, ending the game on a high note. And also giving Shepherd and the Chargers a little positive momentum on offense to take into the offseason.
“We weren’t hitting for a while, and the first time we played them (Sweetwater) we get maybe one or two hits,” Shepherd said. “And then the bats started waking up, and these guys can swing it a little bit, and I’m proud of them. They held their own, and they got a lot better toward the end there.”
Sweetwater, meanwhile, moved on to the double elimination part of the District 5-AA tournament, which it begins 5:30 p.m. today at Meigs County.
