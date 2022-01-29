BENTON — It was only 20 seconds after the McMinn Central girls tipped off on the road that one referee called a technical foul on Polk County head coach Caleb Hindman.
And it wasn’t much longer after that the same official turned his ire toward Johnny Morgan — twice.
The Chargerettes’ head coach got teed up later in the first quarter, then hit with his second technical with about a minute left in the third quarter despite just yelling instructions to his players.
“I yell at my players because we came down and we weren’t finishing very well,” said Morgan of his second technical. “We came down, Molly (Masingale) got a wide-open layup and she throws it to Kellan (Baker), and Kellan tries to throw it to somebody else, and they’re all one foot from the bucket. And I yell at them, ‘Shoot the ball.’ And he comes over and gives me a T.”
That second technical meant Morgan’s first ejection in 46 years as a coach at Central, 44 of them as the head coach, and it means Morgan will be suspended the Chargerettes’ next two games, as well.
It was a bizarre occurrence somehow befitting of a physical clash in a hostile environment, which the Chargerettes won 67-47 in a potential preview of Region 2-2A tournament play on Thursday at Polk County High School.
Polk led by four points in the first quarter before Central (16-4) pulled ahead and took a 20-16 lead into the second quarter. The Chargerettes built their lead to as many as 13 points before a Wildkitten 3-pointer cut it to 37-27 at halftime.
“I felt like early in the game, we played scared, like afraid to make a mistake or afraid to miss a shot,” Morgan said. “We played on eggshells a little bit there.”
The Chargerettes then seized control of the game for good with a 17-7 third quarter, taking a 54-34 lead into the fourth.
“The third quarter, we really did a good job five-on-five,” Morgan said. “Our defense was good, and we didn’t really get any five-seconds or 10-seconds (calls) out of our press, but we kept rotating and they’d come down and get a turnover in the halfcourt. And our five-on-five offense was really good. We were seeing people.”
But as he’s done for more than four decades, Morgan continued instructing and correcting his players on the court, perhaps for the one time that quarter they weren’t doing something quite right. But with an overzealous referee and already one prior technical, it stunningly meant an early exit from the bench for the coach.
The Chargerettes swelled their lead to as many as 26 points in the final period, after Morgan’s ejection.
Kellan Baker led Central with 23 points, and Masingale and Karina Bystry added 15 points each.
Combined with a massive free throw discrepancy, 23-4 on attempts from the line in favor of the Wildcats, and the Chargers lost their potential region tournament preview game.
“It was just that kind of game,” said Central coach Daniel Curtis. “They were in that 2-3 zone, and we didn’t attack it the way we should have and settled for shots we shouldn’t have took. They got us out of our attack mode.”
The game was tied 14-14 after one quarter before the Wildcats’ run. Polk outscored Central 17-11 in the second quarter, taking a 31-25 lead into halftime. The Chargers trailed 43-37 at the end of the third quarter and could never get that last push on the road.
“They celebrated pretty good after they beat us, so I hope they enjoyed that one because we’ve got to play them again,” Curtis said. “But it is what it is, and they played good. They’ve got a good basketball team. They’ve got shooters, they’ve got some role players, they’ve got some length. That’s what made that zone effective.”
Darius Carden finished with 19 points and Will Cooper 12 for Central, with no other Charger scoring more than six. Gabe Masingale was saddled with foul trouble throughout and finished with just two points. Caleb Milen led Polk with 21 points and Tucker Patterson finished with 20.
Central stepped back into District 3-2A play Friday at Loudon, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. The Chargers and Chargerettes are back home Tuesday against Sweetwater, with the girls’ tipoff at 6 p.m. and the boys’ at roughly 7:30.
