Loudon — Meigs County split a pair of games at Loudon Friday with the Lady Tigers shredding the Lady Redskins and the Tigers losing a competitive game.
Loudon was already undermanned as the Lady Redskins only dressed about seven players and it was readily apparent how the game would go early as Meigs outscored Loudon 20-0 in the first quarter. It got better from there for the Lady Tigers as Meigs ran away with a 66-12 victory.
“They are probably a little better than the score indicated as they were without several players,” Lady Tigers Coach Jason Powell said. “Everybody that dressed played and I thought the younger players played well. We held them to 12 points and they got the ball up the floor.”
The Tigers didn’t fare as well in a 65-59 loss, but it could have been worse.
“We got down something like 27-10 in the first quarter,” Perkinson said. “They (Loudon) hit six or seven ‘3’s and one guy hit five of them in the first quarter. It was a pretty good game once we came back, and it was against the team leading in the district standings, they are 4-0, so that is good.
“It shows how close everybody is in the district and I think it will be an interesting district race. We played hard, I’m proud of them in terms of their effort.”
The Tigers (3-8, 0-2) will play Monday and Tuesday with a trip to Bradley on Monday at 7:30 p.m. and then go to Tennessee Christian Preparatory School on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers (5-3, 2-0) will travel to Bradley on Monday for a 6 p.m. matchup, but the varsity won’t travel to TCPS on Tuesday. Instead, the girls’ junior varsity will play at 6.
Lady Tigers 66, Lady Redskins 12
Meigs jumped out to a commanding lead early, outscoring Loudon 20-0 in the first quarter. Six Lady Tigers scored in the opening period, including Anna Crowder, Jaci Powell, Ansley Wade, Ella Crowder, Talley Lawson and Cayden Hennessee. Powell and Hennessee each hit three-pointers.
The second quarter was more of the same, though Loudon managed to score five points. Meigs scored 19 points and led 39-5 at the half. Jacelyn Stone led the Lady Tigers in the second quarter with seven points, including a three-pointer.
The third quarter was similar to the second with the Lady Tigers winning the period 21-5. Powell hit a pair of three-pointers in the period and Julia Howard scored three field goals. Lainey Fitzgerald hit a three-pointer as well.
Meigs won the fourth quarter 6-2 with Howard, Fitzgerald and Hennessee each scoring a basket for the Lady Tigers.
Meigs ended up hitting six treys with Powell making three ‘3’s. Stone, Fitzgerald and Hennesse each hit one.
Nine Lady Tigers scored in the game. Powell led Meigs with 13 points and Anna Crowder had 10.
Redskins 65, Tigers 59
Loudon was burning the nets early, hitting six first quarter ’3’s, with Haden Houser hitting five of those. Meigs went to the second quarter trailing 27-10.
From that point, however, the Tigers were competitive in the second and third quarters and dominated the fourth period.
“We just went man to man and started chipping away,” Perkinson said. “We took it as small goals, try to make up three points in the next three minutes, and little steps like that.”
Meigs won the second quarter 14-12. Cole Owens hit a pair of ‘3’s while Cameron Huckabey and Payton Armour each drilled long distance shots. Jackson Shaver also made a bucket and Loudon led 39-24 at the half.
Meigs didn’t make up much ground in the third, losing the period 18-16, but didn’t lose much ground either. The Tigers trailed 57-40 going to the fourth.
The Tigers roared to life in the fourth, outscoring the Redskins 19-8 in the final period. Owens, Meadows and Seth Caldwell each hit ‘3’s. Matthew Boshears made a pair of buckets while Armour and Caldwell each made one. Meadows added a pair of fourth quarter free throws.
But it wasn’t enough as Loudon held on for the six-point win.
Seven Tigers scored with Caldwell leading the way with 19 points and Owens adding 14. Meadows chipped in 10.
