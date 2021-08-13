HARDEEVILLE, South Carolina — The fall sports season officially began on Thursday when the women’s soccer team traveled to Hardeeville, South Carolina, for their first game of the season. The team faced the SCAD-Savannah Lady Bees in their 2021 season opener.
After defending a corner kick by the Lady Bees, Tennessee Wesleyan made the first mark of the game. Cristina Escrig’s corner kick eventually found the foot of Rachel Dudley and made its way into the back of the net, the first goal of her career to give the team a 1-0 advantage 11:55 into the contest. A flurry of offense by SCAD-Savannah was halted by goalkeeper Laia Roch Font and the defense, preserving the Lady Bulldogs’ lead. Unfortunately for TWU, the Lady Bees found a goal in the 31st minute to tie the game 1-1. The score remained tied at the intermission as the Lady Bulldogs held off another offensive attack.
Through the first 22 minutes of the first half, the score remained the same as the defense and goalkeeper Austen Meyers kept SCAD-Savannah out of the net. As the offense for Tennessee Wesleyan looked to gain its footing back, the weather became a factor. A rain cloud turned into a thunderstorm, causing a lightning delay. Like the weather, the game turned gloomy when the opponents broke the tie, going on to win the game 4-1.
Escrig led the team with two shots in the game. Dudley scored her first career goal in the game while Escrig finished with an assist. Meyers finished with four saves in the game while Roch Font had three saves.
After a scrimmage, the Lady Bulldogs (0-1) will return to regular season play on Saturday, Aug. 21, in their home opener against Georgetown College. Kickoff at the TWU Athletic Complex is set for 2 p.m.
