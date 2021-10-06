A week away from an important region game, coach Bo Cagle wants to see McMinn County play its best football of the year back in action from its off week.
The Cherokees are looking to get things right when they host Sweetwater, visitors from 15 miles north on U.S. 11, for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday at Cherokee Stadium.
“We’ve got Walker Valley a week from Friday, and it’s another game to get ready for that region game,” Cagle said. “So we’re going to come out and try to do what we can do and take care of our business and be the best team we’ve been all year this Friday night.”
The Tribe (3-3) is looking to continue the positive momentum from its comeback win at East Hamilton two weeks ago, one in which quarterback Jayden Miller had one of his sharpest performances both passing and running. McMinn will want to build on the downfield threat it showed against the Hurricanes, when Miller passed 14-19 for 180 yards and a touchdown, as well as its run-pass option game.
“We threw the ball well against East Hamilton, so we’ve got to keep building upon that,” Cagle said. “I think we need to run the ball a little bit better with our backs. Our quarterback did a good job against East Hamilton.
“But the main thing is to improve and get ready for Walker Valley the next week using this game. It’s not a game where you look at the scoreboard, you just go out there and play every play. And it should be like that every week, where we’re just playing and trying to win each play.”
Not that McMinn is looking past Sweetwater (2-3), despite being a heavy favorite on paper over the Class 3A team. The Wildcats have only 39 players listed on their roster, but they do have a trio of running backs to look out for in Malik Arnett, Mike McCleary and Brayden Westfield, and Eli Brown is a key player up front for Sweetwater both offensively and defensively.
“They’ve got some pretty good-looking kids,” Cagle said. “A lot of them are having to play both ways because of their numbers, but they’ve got three capable running backs. And they’ve got some good-looking offensive and defensive linemen.”
Sweetwater lines up in multiple formations on offense, so Cagle believes the Cherokees’ defensive awareness will be tested Friday.
“They’ll spread you all the way out from sideline to sideline, and then they’ll pack everybody in the box with unbalanced sets which makes us think ad get lined up to those,” Cagle said. “So we’ve got to use or brains to get lined up, and half the battle on defense is just being in the right position before the play ever starts, so they’ll try to get you out of position doing some of those things.”
The Wildcats are similarly multiple on defense, using both three- and four-man fronts and one and two high safeties.
“So you’ve got to be ready for everything, so it’s a good match-up for us to get our minds working in the right direction because you never know what you’re going to get down the road,” Cagle said.
First halves, and especially first quarters, to games have been concerning for the McMinn coaching staff this season. The Cherokees were behind 13-7 after one quarter at East Hamilton and 23-7 at halftime before rallying.
“I want to see us come out of the gate fast. We have not played well in the first half,” Cagle said. “I want to see us in the first quarter play well, play good defense, get some three-and-outs, score on some possessions and get some momentum and keep it going into the second half instead of trying to play from behind and not coming out of the gate the way we need to be a successful team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.