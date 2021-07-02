Freedom won out over Liberty in week 2 of the Athens-McMinn YMCA Summer Swim League on Tuesday.
In one change this year, instead of having three teams face each other on a rotating basis, there are only two large teams. They will swim again on July 13 and July 20 before the season ends with the championship meet on July 27.
There are over 20 swimmers participating in the summer swim league this year.
This past Tuesday, Freedom won 215-212. Results are as follows (F- Freedom; L – Liberty):
8&U and 9/10 year Results
Girls 8&U 25 backstroke: 1. Sofiya Molina, F; 2. Allie Davis, F; 3. Layla Barr, L; 4. Kennedy Madewell, L; 5. Macy Parisi, L.
Boys 8U 25 backstroke: 1. Kaleb Bixby, L; 2. Luke Stewart, L; 3. Henry Pritchett, F.
9/10 girls 50 backstroke: Caitlyn Pacheco, L; 2. Jaylin Finch, L; 3. Tallulah Borwicks F; 4. Avah Allen; F; 5. Elanor Carr, L.
9/10 boys 50 backstroke: 1. Riley Hope, L; 2. Tristan Barr, F; 3. Myles Davis, L; 4. Lincoln Madwell, F; 5. Rev Alexander, L; Grant Guffey, F.
8U 25 breaststroke: 1. Wren Alexander, F; 2. Sofiya Molina, F; 3. Kennedy Madewell, L; 4. Allie Davis, F.
8U boys breaststroke: 1. Luke Stewart, L; 2. Kaleb Bixby, L; 3. Henry Pritchett, F.
9/10 girls breaststroke: Caitlyn Pacheco, F 2. Jaylin Finch, L; 3. Avah Allen, F; 4. Tallulah Borwick, L; 5. Elanor Carr, L.
9/10 boys breaststroke: 1. Rev Alexander, L; 2. Tristan Barr, F; 3. Myles Davis, L 4. Riley Hope, L; 5. James Barr, F; 6. Grant Guffey, F.
9/10 50 butterfly: 1. Riley Hope, L; 2. Reese Wade, F.
8U 25 freestyle: 1. Sofiya Molina, F; 2. Layla Barr, L; 3. Allie Davis, F; 4. Kennedy Madewell, L; 5. Macy Parisi, L.
8U boys 25 freestyle: 1. Kaleb Bixby, L; 2. Luke Stewart, L; 3. Henry Pritchett, F.
9/10 girls 50 freestyle: 1. Caitlyn Pacheco, F; 2. Jaylin Finch, L; 3. Avah Allen, F; Tallulah Borwick, L; 4. Elanor Carr, L.
9/10 boys 50 freestyle: 1. Riley Hope, L; 2. Rev Alexander, L; 3. Lincoln Madewell, 4; 4. Tristan Barr, F; Grant Guffey, F; 5. James Barr, F.
11/12 girls 50 backstroke: 1. Lily Wright, F; 2. Caydince Molina, L; 3. Myah Humm, F; 4. Mylie Mason, F; 5. Kira Hope, F; 6. Zoie Anderson, L.
11/12 boys 50 backstroke: 1. Mason Davis; 2. Jonathan Crump, L; 3. Luke Carroll, F; 4. Thomas Parisi, F; 5. Austin Blackledge, L.
13U girls 50 backstroke: 1. Kenli Hill, F; 2. Joelle Bixby, L; 3. Bree Poteet, F; 4. Nikita Gabel, L; 5. Samantha Womac, L.
13U boys 50 backstroke: 1. Isaiah Gill, L; 2. Winston Coffey, F; 3. Jackson Debity, F; 4. Jack Goodin, F; 5. Kyle Wright, L; 6. Jabari White, L.
11/12 girls breaststroke: 1. Zoie Anderson, L; 2. Caydince Molina, L; 3. Lily Wright, F; 4. Kira Hope, L; 5, Myah Humm, F.
11/12 boys breaststroke: 1. Jonathan Crump, L 2. Mason Davis, F; 3. Luke Carroll, F; 4. Austin Blackledge, L; 5. Thomas Parisi, F.
13U girls breaststroke: 1. Joelle Bixby, L; 2. Nikita Gabel, L; 3. Samantha Womac, L; 4. Bree Poteet, F.
13U boys breaststroke: 1. Winston Coffey, F; 2. Isaiah Gill, L; 3. Jack Goodin, F; 4. Jackson Debity, F; 5. Kyle Wright, L; 6. Jabari White, L.
Girls 11/12 50 fly: 1. Mylie Mason, F.
Girls 13 and up 50 fly: 1. Kenli Hill, F; 2. Nikita Gabel, L; 3. Bree Poteet, F; 4. Joelle Bixby, L.
Boys 13 and up 50 fly: 1. (Tie) Winston Coffey, F, & Isaiah Gill, L; 2. Jack Goodin, F; 3. Jackson Debity, F; 4. Kyle Wright, L; 5. Xander Bowers, L.
Girls 11/12 50 free: 1. Lily Wright, F; 2. Kira Hope, L; 3. Caydince Molina, L; 4. Zoie Anderson, L; 5. Myah Humm, F; 6. Holland Borwick, F.
Boys 11/12 50 free: 1. Mason Davis, F; 2. Jonathan Crump, L; 3. Luke Carroll, F; 4. Austin Blackledge; L; 5. Thomas Parisi, F.
Girls 13 and up 50 free: 1. Kenli Hill, F; 2. Nikita Gabel, L; 3. Samantha Womac, L; 4. Joelle Bixby, L. 5. Bree Poteet, F.
Boys 13 and up 50 free: 1. Winston Coffey, F; 2. Isaiah Gill, L; 3. Jackson Debity, F; 4. Jack Goodin, F; 5. Kyle Wright, L; 6. Jabari White, L.
