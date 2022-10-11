ENGLEWOOD – The circumstances were unusual for the District 7-AA tournament semifinals, but McMinn Central made the best of the situation.
Chattanooga Central had come to Central High School on Monday with only seven players, but instead of sending away the Lady Pounders with a forfeit, Chargerettes head coach Travis Tuggle offered to play the game with their side fielding only seven at a time.
“And rather than forfeit, since they had come all that way, I said, well let’s just play seven v. seven,” Tuggle said.
It worked out for McMinn Central, which raced out to a 7-0 lead at halftime and then scored two goals in the first three minutes of the second half to finish off a 9-0 mercy-rule victory and advance deeper into the postseason.
“I just thought, well, we’ve had enough practice, I guess,” Tuggle said. “So we ended it three minutes into the second half.
“Obviously, playing seven v. seven, there’s people we had to drop, but everybody got to play.”
Reagan Baker, Savannah Miller and Macy Knox each scored two goals, with Maddie Kirkpatrick and defenders Kennedy Darnell and Amelia Mayfield also tacking on a goal each. Miller, Kirkpatrick and Brylee Cooley each dished one assist, and the Chargerettes (11-6) out-shot the Lady Pounders 27-0 and had a 5-0 advantage on corner kicks.
“We did have a couple of defenders who scored because in seven v. seven you can push them up a little bit, so they actually got to score a goal in the district tournament, which is a pretty good thing,” Tuggle said.
But aside from two defenders getting goals, Tuggle does not believe McMinn Central can really take much away from Monday’s win, simply because the game was played seven-on-seven – soccer is usually played with 11 players per side.
“I don’t think we got much out of it, really, to be honest with you,” Tuggle said. “I guess just having seven v. seven, which we can do in our own practice, but it didn’t do much, I don’t think, to prepare us for most likely East Hamilton on Thursday in the district championship.”
McMinn Central was still awaiting the results of the other semifinal Tuesday between East Hamilton and Sequoyah, but East Hamilton is virtually assured of the win. The Chargerettes would play the District 7-AA championship game 6 p.m. Thursday at East Hamilton.
The Chargerettes are also in the Region 4-AA tournament next week. Central would host the region semifinals if it wins the district championship Thursday but would travel for region with a loss Thursday.
