McMinn County has beaten its first two opponents by a combined 75-0, yet Coach Bo Cagle felt the Cherokees’ usual identity was missing in those wins.
“I think we played a little soft the first two games of the year, and that’s not our brand of football,” Cagle said. “And we’ve got to turn that around. If we can’t turn that around and be that team that brings that brand, the McMinn County football brand, which is a physical brand, to the field on Friday night, then we’re going to have a hard time the rest of the year.”
And with McMinn (2-0) returning to action after its off week to open Region 2-6A play 7:30 p.m. Friday against Ooltewah at Cherokee Stadium, a return to a more physical brand of football can’t come soon enough — especially against a team that Cagle said is more talented than the Cherokees, who are ranked No. 4 in Class 6A in this week’s Associated Press state poll.
When McMinn defeated the Owls on the road last season, which ended a six-year losing streak to Ooltewah, Cagle gave all the credit to the Cherokees being the more physical team on the field. And the momentum from that win carried the Tribe to an 8-0 start to the season and a region runner-up finish.
If the Cherokees want to match and surpass last year’s results, being more physical than their opponents will once again be the key, starting this week.
“A lot of the teams we play, Ooltewah being one of those, they’re probably going to be a little bit more talented than we are,” Cagle said. “But we can make that up on how we play. And I think that’s the key is how we play, how we approach the game. If we can get a feel for that and do that on Friday night, it’ll carry us through that game and then springboard the rest of the year, because we’ve got to know how to play that way.”
Ooltewah (2-1, 1-0 Region 2-6A) has appeared to bounce back after getting trounced 31-7 by Red Bank two weeks ago. The Owls are coming into Athens off a 38-21 win over William Blount last week in which they gained nearly 400 yards of total offense.
Leading Ooltewah on offense is dual-threat senior quarterback Fisher Perry, who ran for two touchdowns and passed for another against William Blount.
“He can throw the ball, and he can run the ball,” Cagle said of Perry. “So that’s going to be the first time we’ve seen that. We’re going to have pressure put on our secondary with formations and getting lined up.”
Also a concern for the Tribe defense is sophomore running back Takoda Jones, who ran for two touchdowns last week, including a 78-yarder. The Owls also have five players who have caught at least three passes this season, with Raymos McGee having snagged two for touchdowns.
“You can’t just focus on one guy,” Cagle said. “They’ve got several athletes on the perimeter, so it’s going to be a test for us.”
McMinn’s defensive effort Friday is likely to depend on a veteran defensive line with Cade Hipps, Jayrd Gable and Devon Turner leading the way.
“Where we might have an advantage throughout the year on a lot of teams, not all of them, but a lot, is our defensive line has a lot of experience,” Cagle said. “Hopefully, their experience will carry us and help us to get to that quarterback and make him make some bad decisions and bad reads, and that’s the only way we’ve got a chance, because they’ve got a bunch of athletes and a bunch of different options on the perimeter.”
Defensively, the Owls line up in a three-man front, which the Cherokees saw in their 55-0 win at Sequoyah two weeks ago – but Ooltewah is likely to give the Tribe some different looks.
“And just the same guys who are very athletic and physical on the perimeter on offense play defense, too, so you’ve got the same people to deal with out there,” Cagle said.
Cagle also expects the Owls to put seven or eight defenders in the box to slow down McMinn’s running game and stressed the need for the Cherokees to be more multi-dimensional on offense this season, especially without a whole lot of depth at running back behind Jalen Hunt.
Sophomore quarterback Jayden Miller passed 4-for-5 for 80 yards, a touchdown and an interception at Sequoyah, and his continued development as a passer will be key Friday and the rest of the season.
“So he’s got to be able to take that load a little bit and be able to spread guys out and make them at least have a threat on the perimeter, which I think we’ve done a little better at the first two games,” Cagle said.
And finally, McMinn will want to cut down on the mistakes that hampered it at times in the first two weeks. The Cherokees fumbled three times against McMinn Central, losing one, and also fumbled twice at Sequoyah. The Tribe also doesn’t want another game of 18 penalties like it had against Central.
“For this one and most of them, what we’ve got to do is not turn the ball over,” Cagle said. “And we need to get turnovers. We need to play well on defense and take some opportunities away, I think that is key to giving us an opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.