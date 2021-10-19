The Tennessee Wesleyan men's soccer team celebrated its Senior Day with a 4-0 win over Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) visitor Bluefield on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (9-5-1, 8-2 AAC) took a 1-0 lead at halftime on a Bluefield own goal in the 30th minute. Kyle Wynne, Wynand Wessels and Leo Sanchez scored goals in the 80th, 83rd and 87th minutes, respectively, to secure the result. Dave Neijenhuis and Manny Arredondo recorded an assist each.
TWU out-shot Bluefield 21-5 overall and 16-1 on goal. The Bulldogs also attempted 10 corner kicks to Bluefield's two.
The women's game against Bluefield that was scheduled for Saturday was postponed to a later date to be determined. The Lady Bulldogs play a game 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at home against Brenau.
Both soccer teams are then back in action Saturday at Columbia International.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.