Two key seniors for McMinn County's softball team put their athletic and educational futures in writing.
Taylor Hancock signed to continue her career at Cleveland State Community College, and teammate Sierra Tate inked moments later with Bryan College during ceremonies last Wednesday, Nov. 10, at McMinn County High School.
For Hancock, who was also considering Tennessee Wesleyan, Lee University, Chattanooga State and Roane State, Cleveland State felt most like home after she had reached out to them and went to one of their camps.
“It was just very welcoming,” said Hancock, who plans to work toward becoming a physician's assistant and may major in biology. “It just made me feel like I was at home, and I feel like I can better myself there before I move on.”
Tate's two finalists were Bryan and TWU before deciding she would sign with the Lady Lions.
“Their motto is ‘Christ above all,’ and when I went to tour the school, they showed me that they really do follow that motto, and I think that’s a really wonderful thing about this school,” Tate said.
“When you walk on to the field with the other girls. you immediately feel like you’re one of them and it’s just a loving community.”
Tate played left field last season and will play in center field this spring. But Bryan head coach Mark Ritchhart, who was present at Tate's signing, said she could play any number of roles. What stuck out to Ritchhart about Tate was her effort on the field and her ability to hit the ball.
“I really believe, based on what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard, is just she goes all out and tries her very best and works hard,” Ritchhart said.
Tate was a relative latecomer to softball, having started playing at 9 years old, compared to her peers who got started at about 4. So earning an opportunity to play college softball was special for her.
“I had some catching up to do, but I worked every day as much as I could,” Tate said. “I played on some amazing travel ball teams that helped me get to where I am today. And every coach I’ve ever had has pushed me and pushed me to where I can be as good as I am now.”
And Tate plans to major in secondary math education to become a high school math teacher and even possibly a softball coach – maybe even back at McMinn some day.
“I think it would be really fun to come back to McMinn County if I can and teach here,” Tate said.
Hancock played shortstop and third base her freshman year but became the Lady Cherokees' hindcatcher her junior season. Her return, along with pitcher Sadie Brazzell, is one of several reasons McMinn coach Mark Rogers has set expectations high this spring.
“The key to any good softball team is to have that battery, and when you have that senior pitcher and you have that senior catcher with experience, it really just makes the whole team function a lot better as a unit,” Rogers said. “And Taylor is a good leader, she works hard and sets the right examples.”
Tate, now at center field, will be an important player as the other two outfielders could be girls with less high school experience.
“We’re probably going to play some inexperienced kids in left and right this year, so we need that leadership,” Rogers said.
Last year, the Lady Cherokees finished in sixth place in their district during the regular season but placed fourth in the district tournament. McMinn went 17-15 last year, its first record at or above .500 in four years.
And Rogers believes the emergence of Hancock and Tate were a major part of that.
“Their junior year, they really grew as young ladies, grew as athletes, grew as leaders on the team, and that’s huge,” Rogers said. “We need leadership.
“We need more people to step up and I believe my senior class will with these two, especially, will step up and fill that role.”
Hancock and Tate have also been reliable hitters, with Hancock likely hitting in the three spot and Tate possibly being the lead-off.
And Hancock has one more goal before starting college softball at Cleveland State. McMinn softball has never advanced to region play in its history, something Hancock wants to change this spring.
“I want to make this our best season, for sure, and just try to lead our team,” Hancock said. “At least going into regions this year. I think we have a good shot at it.”
