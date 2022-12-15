LOUDON – The Chargerettes took longer than might have been expected to put away an opponent they clearly outmatched.
It took a 16-3 third quarter for McMinn Central to finally close the curtains on its 62-29 win over the Lady Redskins on Thursday at Loudon High School.
The Chargerettes (6-4, 3-0 District 3-2A) scored the game’s first eight points and led 20-7 at the end of the first quarter. But after leading 34-12 late in the second quarter, Central surrendered a 7-2 run to Loudon and ended the first half ahead just 36-19. The Chargerettes shot just 5-17 from the floor in the second quarter, missing several layup attempts.
“We didn’t play as well as we have been,” said Central girls’ lead coach Johnny Morgan. “We were impatient on offense, and defensively we’ve got three playing defense and two watching. Or we’ve got one person switching and the other didn’t switch, so we’ve got two people on one. And some of them were running one offense and a couple them were running the other offense, so we didn’t have anybody that would get out there and get control of it. But it’s one of those things that you’d rather play bad and win than play the best you possibly can and lose.”
Even Central’s third-quarter run took a while to get started. The Chargerettes committed four turnovers and missed their first four field goal attempts of the period until Molly Masingale’s basket with 5:35 left in the quarter finally got them going. Inside hoops from Maddox Mayfield and Maddi Kirkpatrick and a Reagan Baker steal-and-score continued Central’s run.
“I took a couple of them out a couple of times because they weren’t, on the press, they weren’t denying like they were supposed to, and they weren’t doing some of the things they were supposed to do,” Morgan said. “And so when I put them back in, they started doing those things. It’s not adjustments, it’s just doing what we’re supposed to do.”
The Chargerettes led 52-22 after three and by as many as 36 points in the fourth quarter. Central forced the Lady Redskins into 37 turnovers for the game.
Masingale finished with 16 points, Baker 14 and Karina Bystry 11 to lead the Chargerettes in scoring.
Loudon proceeded to jump ahead 15-6 after one quarter and swell its lead to 34-17 at halftime. Even Masingale’s re-entry into the lineup at 6:12 in the second quarter did not slow the Redskins, who drained six 3-pointers in the first half from four different shooters. Masingale, meanwhile, picked up his third foul with three minutes before halftime.
“We got the sour end of the deal on that one, and it is what it is,” Curtis said. “Bad night, bad night. You take our heart and soul out of it, and of course you’re going to be limping and it’s hard to bounce back from. We didn’t do a good job of bouncing back. We let it affect us for the rest of the game, and did my guys play hard? Yeah, they played hard, but it is what it is at this point. We’ve got to rebound and go to the next one.”
Baskets from Masingale and Will Cooper brought the Chargers (2-7, 1-2) within 37-22 in the third quarter, but Loudon closed the quarter on a 10-0 run, sparked by two of Braden Fray’s four 3-pointers.
Central trailed 47-22 heading into the fourth and got within 15 points four times in the period but no closer.
Masingale finished with 11 points to lead the Chargers, and McCain Baker and Isaiah Edmonds added nine points each. Loudon made 10 threes for the game, three of them from game-high scorer Jayden Capshaw with 20 points. Fray scored 15 for the Redskins.
