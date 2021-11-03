Etowah City and Calhoun split their basketball games Monday.
The ECS girls won 22-14. Leading the Lady Warriors were Madi Deakin with 12 points and Payton Dixon with 5. For the Lady Minks, Anna McCay had 4 points.
The Calhoun boys capped the night with a 41-27 win. Brody Croomes led the Minks with 16 points and Javen Burger added 11. Ben Webb led Etowah City with 13 points.
