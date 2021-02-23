CLEVELAND – McMinn County already surprised some people just by earning an opportunity to try denying Bradley Central an 11th straight District 5-AAA championship.
But for the Lady Cherokees to pull off that task, a lot would've needed to go right for them in the tournament title game Monday at Jim Smiddy Arena – but instead, just about anything that could've gone wrong did go wrong in a humbling 82-38 loss to the Bearettes.
"But I will tell you this: there is no shame in being second place in this district,” said Lady Tribe coach Tim McPhail. “It's 11 in a row for them. At some point, somebody's going to knock them off, but tonight wasn't our night. But we're proud, we're not going to hang our heads coming out of the locker room, and we're going to move forward Friday and see what we can do.”
McMinn's first 10 offensive possessions ended in seven turnovers and three missed field goals, which allowed Bradley to score the game's first 11 points. An Aubrey Pickel 3-pointer finally put the Lady Cherokees (12-15) on the board with 2:45 left in the first quarter. An Addie Smith putback was the only other two points McMinn scored as they trailed 17-5 at the end of the period.
Against the Bearettes (23-1), who were ranked No. 1 in Class AAA in the final Associated Press state poll, that wasn't the start McMinn wanted.
"We really struggled early on with their ball pressure,” McPhail said. “And they're a team that if they get a lead on you and they start to get happy, they're a nightmare to defend.”
Back-to-back treys from Peytyn Oliver and Brooklyn Stinnett held Bradley's lead to 24-11 early in the second quarter. But nothing was slowing the Bearettes down, as they scored at will in the post and also drilled five threes during a 23-4 run that ended with a 47-15 halftime lead.
Moreover, the Lady Tribe had three players saddled with three fouls each in the first half.
"With their bigs inside playing as well as they did tonight, and then them shooting lights-out from three, there really wasn't a whole lot we could do,” McPhail said. “We were outmatched girl for girl across the board with their size and their strength. You have to try to take something away, and we weren't able to take anything away.”
Oliver bruised her ankle late in the third quarter and sat the rest of the game, but McPhail said the starting point guard should be ready to go Friday in the Lady Tribe's Region 3-AAA tournament opener. The third quarter ended with McMinn down 64-31, and Bradley made six more 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Monday was McMinn's third time as the district runner-up during Bradley's ongoing 11-year district title streak. The Lady Cherokees were playing in their first 5-AAA championship game since 2016.
The Bearettes have not lost a game to any district opponent since December 2014. The Lady Cherokees' last win over Bradley came in February 2007.
McMinn will play its region opener 7 p.m. Friday on its home court, facing a White County team it played twice during the regular season. The Lady Tribe lost both of those meetings with the Warriorettes, one by 22 points at home and the other by 36 points on the road.
"They've got a great player in Gracie Dodgen, a good shooter, and we'll have to contain her,” said McPhail of White County. “We struggled with their press earlier over at their place, so if we get that corrected, we'll be fine. And that was the game Peytyn wasn't 100%, so having seen them twice, playing at home, those things are what's going in our favor. But they're a really good team, and they'll be tough to beat.”
