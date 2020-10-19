ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central got knocked down early and didn’t get back up as the Chargers lost 35-7 to visiting Signal Mountain Friday night in what may have been a death knell to Central’s playoff hopes.
The Chargers fell behind 21-0 and never seemed to recover as Central had a difficult time stopping the Eagles’ running game. Central played better in the second half as the Chargers moved the ball at times, but turnovers ended the few promising drives Central put together.
“We turned the ball over at least three times,” Central Coach Derrick Davis said. “So that was three drives pretty much shot. It’s hard to win when you turn it over three times and you can’t stop them on defense. They weren’t doing anything different. We had a couple of very simple checks, but we weren’t getting checked. And for whatever reason we were a little flat starting the game. With it being our last home game, a district game, I would have thought that was something we wouldn’t have to worry about. But I think it goes back to them scoring early on the first drive and we didn’t respond well.”
Signal Mountain had 364 yards rushing and Central had trouble shutting down Signal Mountain’s offense. Davis said the battle at the line of scrimmage certainly didn’t go Central’s way.
“They pretty much just physically got after us and we didn’t have an answer for their running game,” Davis said. “We had no answer for their run game and we couldn’t get stops on defense. They just physically imposed their will on us. They hit us in the mouth and we didn’t know how to respond. We weren’t very emotional, not a whole lot of life. I don’t understand it, but sometimes that happens when you are getting whipped up front and they are just taking it to you.”
The Chargers (2-6, 0-3) will travel to Red Bank this Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Chargers picked up a pair of first downs on their first drive, but with the ball on Signal Mountain’s side of the 50 Central picked up a motion penalty on what was 2nd and eight. The penalty was too much to overcome and Central had to punt.
The Eagles scored 10 plays later on another short touchdown run from the 2. All the plays were runs as Signal Mountain ran mostly a wing-T out of the pistol with some option and veer thrown in.
Signal Mountain then dropped a short kick over the front line of Central’s kickoff unit and recoved the ball.
It took the Eagles only three plays to find the end zone, with the scoring play coming in the second quarter. That put the Chargers behind 21-0 and Central only had one possession.
Neither team did much in their next possessions, but Central’s defnese did force a turnover. Running an option play, a Central defender hit the quarterback as he was pitching the ball. Isaiah Edmonds tipped the pitch and Jace Derrick fell on the loose ball.
Central picked up a first down, but couldn’t do any more than that and punted. The Chargers’ defense stepped up again to force a fourth and 10. Signal Mountain went for it and Blake Elrod intercepted the pass.
However, after a good run by Jacob Holloway, Central then threw its own interception two plays later. Signal Mountain only had 1:08 to work with and failed on a fourth and eight on the half’s final play, leaving the score 21-0 Signal Mountain at the half.
Central got the ball first in the second half and was driving the ball, moving from its own 30 to the Signal Mountain 28, mostly on runs by Derrick along with touches by Harley McCormic. However, a fumble ended the promising drive.
Neither team could find the end zone until Signal Mountain did late in the third quarter on another rushing touchdown to make it 28-0 with 2:20 left in the period.
Later, early in the fourth quarter, Central had its only scoring drive of the night, a 13-play drive that ended with Cox diving in from the 1.
The Eagles countered, however, with their own scoring drive to make it 35-7 and that was the final margin.
Davis said he doesn’t know for sure if Central even has a chance at the playoffs with wins against Red Bank and Brainerd now.
“I don’t know that we would even get in if we did that,” Davis said. “There may be some tie breakers. I’m not sure we can get in. We had to have that one. There isn’t a whole lot you can say about games like that. We couldn’t do anything about it and the result on the scoreboard, 35-7. We’ve got two more weeks and we are going to see if we can find the guys that are going to play hard and finish the season hopefully on a good note. That’s our goal because the playoffs are probably out for us now. If we don’t play any better than we did Friday night we don’t deserve to go to the playoffs anyway.”
