The McMinn County girls' bowling team lost 12-11 to Boyd-Buchannan in a tightly contested match Monday. McMinn won the pin count 1286-1282 but lost four of five baker games.
High scores for McMinn were Haylie Howe 146, Jazzmyne Jones 144 (1 match point), Breanna Eder 125 (1 match point), Taylor Queen 122 (1 match point) and Emma Norman 90 (1 match point).
McMinn's next match is 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, against Signal Mountain at Spare Time Hixson.
