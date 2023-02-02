DECATUR — Meigs County basketball split a pair of non-district games with Silverdale Thursday night as the postseason approaches. The Tigers won in a rout 88-61, while the Lady Tigers lost in heartbreaking fashion 36-32.
Ethan Meadows pumped in 20 and Ty Kraskouskas added eight with 12 assists off the bench.
“Ty, he always sees the floor,” Meigs head coach Sammy Perkinson said. “He does a good job when he gets out on the open break of finding the open man. He’s getting better as the season goes.”
Meigs (11-14, 5-5 District 3-2A) led the entire game and took a 56-32 advantage into halftime.
“We played hard, had a good first half. I thought we gave up too many points in the first half, considering. Offensively we were good,” Perkinson stated.
The Tigers didn’t slow down in the second half as they came out hot, winning the third quarter 22-12 as they hit four three pointers in the frame.
“Finally had a good third quarter. It didn’t start so well but we needed this win,” Perkinson said.
Meigs’ starters rested in the fourth as the game was well in hand.
“My kids played pretty well compared to the competition. They didn’t play down to the competition. They wanted to, but they got back in it in the third quarter and finished the game,” Perkinson said. “We got some subs in there in the fourth and let everybody play. If we learned anything it’s to know how to put someone away in the second half.”
The Tigers will try build off this win as they host Cannon County Feb. 7 to close out the regular season.
Meigs (17-9, 8-2 District 3-2A) led the entire second half until Silverdale took a 35-32 lead with 1:11 to play. The Lady Tigers needed a three to tie, but couldn’t get a good shot.
“I asked the girls why can’t we be consistent, consistency is non-existent. We have to figure that out because it can hurt us come tournament time,” Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins said.
The Lady Tigers struggled from the field all game and turned the ball over 14 times. They scored 11 points total in the second half and gave up the lead off a critical turnover that led to the go-ahead basket.
“Turnovers, mental breakdowns on defense killed us,” Jenkins said. “Tonight defensively we were very inconsistent. We had breakdowns that shouldn’t happen.”
Talley Lawson led the Lady Tigers with 18 points, Lainey Fitzgerald had eight and Mattie Moore contributed three.
Jenkins said she knows that she may have to switch things up to get things done the way she wants heading into the tournament.
“I really would hate to do this but I may have to start yanking them. I mean, I have 14 girls total. I’ll find some to get what I want done,” Jenkins said.
The Lady Tigers will look to rebound as they finish up the regular season at home against Cannon County Feb. 7.
