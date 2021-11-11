The Riceville basketball teams swept its games Tuesday at home against Calhoun.
The Riceville girls won 34-19. Ellie Whaley led the Lady Wildcats with 20 points and Kyra Watson scored 11. Anna Lea McCay led the Lady Minks with 9 points.
Riceville's boys won 74-14. Andrew Brown scored 13 points, Jaxon Clements 12 and Bryce Mullins 10 for the Wildcats. For Calhoun, Brody Croomes scored 5 points and Zack Melton 4.
Riceville also played three games at Tellico Plains on Monday. Riceville's junior varsity boys lost 27-21, led by Colton Recht with 8 points.
The Lady Wildcats fell at Tellico 46-23, with Whaley and Lily Arwood scoring 9 points each and Devaney Dawson 3. Leading Tellico were Jonna Moses with 17 points and Delilah Reed 8.
Riceville's boys eked a 30-29 win at Tellico. Jaxon Hope scored 15 points and Henry Cook 4. For Tellico, Rylan Woods scored 16 and Kinley Atkins 4.
