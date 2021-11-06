DECATUR — The Meigs Middle School varsity basketball teams both fell in their season opener at home against North Middle on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers lost 35-31. The Meigs junior varsity girls won 29-17. The Lady Tigers were led by Aven Hennessee with nine points.
The varsity boys lost 58-43. Tuff Ricker led Meigs with 14 points. Brody Goins and Adam Mason each had eight.
