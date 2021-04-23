It was another loss for McMinn County, but this time around coach Duane Rikard saw some encouraging signs from the Cherokees moving forward.
The Tribe started manufacturing some threats in the final minutes, and a Nick Arsenault penalty kick with 3:25 left averted a shutout in a 3-1 loss to Austin-East on Thursday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
McMinn (1-8) was out-shot 26-9 on goal for the game, but the Roadrunners built most of that advantage in the first half en route to a 2-0 lead. Austin-East only out-shot the Cherokees on goal 8-6 in the second half. The Roadrunners also finished with 11 corner kicks to the Tribe’s four, but McMinn kicked three of its corners after halftime.
“I felt like coming out of that first half, I thought we weathered the storm quite well,” Rikard said. “We came out in the second half, and we really made it a point to have a good second half. We’ve had some game where we’ve just fallen apart in that second half. We’ve gotten negative with one another, but I was really proud of them in this game. They stayed positive with one another and continued to fight hard and created some opportunities.”
Austin-East’s possession control and shot volume in the first half finally paid off with seven minutes before halftime on a cross and a finish at the back post. The Roadrunners tacked on a second goal with two minutes left in the first half, firing on an empty goal after McMinn goalkeeper Noah Graybeal had dived to make a save on the first shot.
“The first half, they out-shot us, and they were really quick and really good on the attack,” Rikard said. “Had a couple of unlucky goals there with one shot from the corner that was going in even if the guy on the back post doesn’t get to it. And then Noah made a huge save, but it caught him in the face and dazed him a little bit, and we just weren’t able to get to that loose ball and clear it.”
The Roadrunners’ third score came with just over 20 minutes left in the game, with a header off a corner kick that threaded the upper right corner of the goal where Greybeal couldn’t reach.
But McMinn started connecting some passes, battling for more balls and spending more time in the attacking third in the final minutes. An Austin-East player got called for a hand ball in the penalty box on one of the Cherokees’ corner kicks, setting up Arsenault for the penalty kick.
“We were starting to put names on our passes,” Rikard said. “In the first half we were playing a lot of balls that were either going to Austin-East or going to a space where there was no one. And we did a better job of making sure those passes went to somebody (in the second half), and that allowed us to get some combination play going and put us in some good chances.”
The Cherokees are back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Chattanooga Christian School.
