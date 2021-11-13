DECATUR — Meigs Middle school split a pair of home games versus Rhea on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers (3-1) ran away with a 53-24 victory. Meigs was led by Ainsley King with 5 points while Taylor McHone added nine.
The junior varsity girls also won, 22-11. Aven Hennessee scored seven points.
The Meigs Middle boys lost by the slimmest of margins, 44-43, to Rhea. Tuff Ricker led the Tigers with 16 points while Brody Goins finished with 11.
