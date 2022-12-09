Mountain View sweeps Niota From staff reports Dec 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mountain View swept its basketball games Thursday at Niota.The Mountain View girls won 43-29. Emma Wilson led the Lady Tigers with 25 points, and Marley Spurling scored 6 points. For Niota, Jayme Wall scored 14 points, Emma Ruth Falls 8 and Lady Dingess 7.Mountain View won the boys’ game 48-36. Jamez Moss led the Tigers with 20 points, and William Mayfield scored 11 points and Austin Evans 6. For Niota, Alex Powers scored 19 points and Gavin Savage 11. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mountain View Tigers Point Sport Game Basketball Game Boys William Mayfield Jayme Wall Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Police reports for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 Police reports for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 Lady Cherokees hold off Walker Valley; Peytyn Oliver, Lexi Lawson sustain knee injuries Search committee forming in hunt for new Athens city manager Athens chamber postpones Liner Christmas parade Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
