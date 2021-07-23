The “practice race” is over and now it’s time to buckle up for the main event.
Local soap box derby drivers Zeke Hembree and Juliette Couch both finished second in their opening heat of Thursday’s challenge race at the World Championships in Akron, Ohio.
Couch, competing in the stock car division, finished .253 of a second behind the winning car in her heat.
As a first time racer in Akron, everything was new to Couch. She had been told that the hill in Akron is a lot bigger than in the Friendly City.
“It was a lot bigger, my eyes were full of water,” Couch said, noting that the wind blew harder as the cars went faster than in Athens.
Despite her being new to the big hill, Athens Parks and Recreation Director Austin Fesmire said Couch did a good job.
“She is a cool customer,” Fesmire said. “She drove really well.”
Hembree was even closer as he finished .138 of a second behind the winner of his heat in the super stock division. Hembree has said before that he was a little worried about the track as it had been repaved since the last time he raced in Akron in 2018.
“The track was fast, especially in the afternoon,” Hembree said. “Even in the morning it was pretty fast.”
Fesmire said both drivers are representing Athens well and that being in Akron for the World Championships is an exhilarating experience.
“Everybody is having a lot of fun,” Fesmire said. “They enjoyed trading night and the race today. You never know how people will act when they leave town, but both of these drivers have been good ambassadors for Athens.”
Fesmire said the soap box derby has put Athens on the map and that other race teams know where Athens is now. He did say that people have commented that they like their Southern accent.
Now that all the preliminary events have been completed, it’s time to get ready for the 83rd FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday.
The two race teams will have an hour to work on their cars on Friday to try to get as much speed as possible out of their cars for Saturday’s race.
Then there is the opening ceremony on Saturday morning and racing is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m.
