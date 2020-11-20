Englewood swept its basketball games against Etowah City on Thursday.
The Lady Rams won the girls' game 43-14, led by Reagan Baker with 16 points, McCary Beaty 10 and Bella Hall 7. For ECS, Kaitlyn Rogers scored 7 points and Alexis Frase 4.
Englewood's boys won 46-23. Reese Frazier paced the Rams with 28 points, and Cam Wade scored 5 points. For Etowah, Damian Jaimes scored 12 points and Ryder Aderhold 4.
