DECATUR — Meigs County bashed its way to a 12-0 victory over visiting Loudon in four innings in a District 3-2A matchup on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers pounded out 11 hits, including three doubles. Meigs took advantage of two Loudon errors and two hit batters by Lady Redskin pitchers.
“We swung the bats well tonight,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said. “They made a couple of nice plays where we hit the ball hard. We caught it well, threw it well and pitched it well. Sierra (Howard) didn’t feel well, but gutted it out for three innings.”
The Lady Tigers will travel to district rival McMinn Central on Monday with the first pitch set for 5:30 p.m.
Toryn Lawson and Kennedy Majors each singled to lead off the inning and both scored on a base hit by Carlee McLemore.
Howard then doubled and McLemore scored on an RBI groundout by Lainey Fitzgerald.
The final run of the inning came on a single by Madylin Johnson that brought home courtesy runner Brylee Lawson to put Meigs up 4-0.
The Lady Tigers pushed across three more runs in the second on an RBI groundout by McLemore, an RBI single by Howard and a double by Kylee Hitson that scored Fitzgerald.
Meigs extended its lead by two more runs in the third with McLemore singling home Kenzee Couture and Toryn Lawson scoring on a groundout by Howard that put the Lady Tigers up 9-0.
Howard continued to mow down Loudon’s batters as she allowed only two hits in her three innings of work. She struck out seven and walked two.
The Lady Tigers ended the game on the run-rule in the fourth with three more runs.
Shelby Kennedy was hit by a pitch to start the fourth and then Couture walked.
Graci Kennedy later scored on an error and Toryn Lawson and Brylee Lawson both drew walks to load the bases.
Natalee Combs then hit a sacrifice fly to make it 11-0 and Toryn Lawson made it 12-0 as she scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Victoria Davis.
Toryn Lawson went 2-for-2 and scored four runs while McLemore went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored.
Majors and Howard each had two hits as well with Howard driving in two runs. Combs, Davis, Fitzgerald, Johnson and Hitson each drove in one run each.
Howard and Hitson each doubled while Majors stole two bases.
Howard picked up the win, going three innings.
Fitzgerald pitched the final inning, striking out the side.
