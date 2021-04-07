Coming off a big win over District 5-AA rival McMinn Central on Monday, the Lady Tigers were hoping to come away with an even bigger win at Sequoyah on Tuesday.
Things don’t always work out as hoped, however, as Meigs County was humbled 10-1 by the Lady Chiefs. Meigs had just three hits and committed a pair of errors in the loss.
“Sequoyah has a good team and really took it to us,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said. “I don’t think we competed well after we got behind early. Hopefully we will learn and get better from this.”
Meigs will have a chance to get back on the winning track on Thursday as district foe Polk County visits Decatur. Game time is 6 p.m.
The Lady Chiefs got the bats going early and often, scoring two runs in the first and second innings and then putting up four runs in the third and one in the fourth to take a 9-0 lead.
Meigs showed some power in the top of the sixth as Sierra Howard homered to left field to make it 9-1. But Sequoyah got that run back with a run in the bottom of the inning.
Meigs finished with three hits as Madison Hughes, Anna Crowder and Howard had one each.
Meigs used three pitchers. Carlee McLemore started and she gave up eight runs, but only six were earned. Howard allowed one run on one hit.
Lainey Fitzgerald gave up one run on three hits. She struck out three.
