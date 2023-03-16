Meigs County’s Devon Paxton (right) lines up a pitch during the Tigers’ 8-1 win over Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA) in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday at Meigs County High School. Meigs finished the evening with a 12-9 win over Oakdale.
DECATUR — Meigs County started the evening overcoming a slow start and ended it by holding off an opponent’s big rally.
But at the end of Thursday at Meigs County High School, the Tigers swept their doubleheader, beginning with an 8-1 win over Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA) and capping the night with a 12-9 victory over Oakdale.
“It was a beautiful day for baseball,” said Tigers head coach Tyler Roberts. “We came away with two wins today to finish out a good week for us. We made some good adjustments at the plate today and had some big hits in big moments. Payton Armour had a great day at the plate and Levi Caldwell and Brody Goins both had solid pitching outings for us.”
The Tigers (6-0) were held without a hit the first two innings against CSLA and fell behind 1-0 after a single and a pair of errors in the second inning.
But in the third inning, with two outs, Armour singled, Bryson Schrank drew a walk, and Devon Paxton cashed in with a go-ahead two-run single.
Meigs then plated six more runs in the fourth inning to put the first game away. Armour and Paxton both hit 2-3 against CSLA with two and three RBIs, respectively. Goins picked up the win on the mound after three innings of work, and Paxton finished the last two innings with five strikeouts against one walk and no hits or runs.
The Tigers railed 2-1 against Oakdale in the middle of the fourth inning before putting together a six-run bottom frame, with four of those runs coming on Oakdale errors and another on an Armour RBI double. Armour, who hit 2-3 against Oakdale with four RBIs, tripled in two more of those RBIs in the fifth inning and scored on a wild pitch to swell Meigs’ lead to 10-2.
But Oakdale put together a seven-run top of the sixth inning to get within 10-9, hitting five singles and drawing three walks and a hit by pitch during that frame.
Meigs got back two of those runs in the bottom of the sixth with an Armour bases-loaded walk and Jacob Simms RBI single.
Caldwell picked up the win against Oakdale after four innings of work, with five strikeouts against two walks, seven hits and two earned runs.
Nate Levy hit 2-4 against Oakdale, and Drew Goforth was 1-2 with a double.
The Tigers are back in action 5 p.m. Monday at Tellico Plains to begin District 3-2A play, the come home for the second leg against the Bears 6 p.m. Tuesday.
