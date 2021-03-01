One too many stretches of offensive stagnation spelled an end to the Lady Cherokees’ basketball season.
McMinn County shot 13-45 from the floor and committed 18 turnovers, leading to a 55-39 loss to White County in the Region 3-AAA tournament first-round game Friday at McMinn County High School.
The Lady Tribe’s struggles on offense prevented it from capitalizing on a defensive performance that held the Warriorettes, who boasted the second-ranked scoring offense in Tennessee out of all classifications together, nearly 15 points below their season average of 69.7 points per game.
But McMinn (12-16) still trailed 26-16 at halftime and fell behind as many as 21 points in the second half.
“That was a heck of a job defensively by us,” said Lady Cherokees coach Tim McPhail. “And I told the girls at halftime if we score 16 in the second half, we won’t have a chance to win this game. And we score 23, and I knew that wouldn’t be enough.
“And they played good defense on us, too. We really struggled tonight getting off clean looks. And against a team like that, you’re going to have to make some contested shots, and we weren’t able to do that, tonight.”
The Lady Tribe also forced 18 turnovers out of White (25-6), but McMinn’s giveaways compounded its shooting struggles. A Brooklyn Stinnett 3-pointer was all McMinn could muster in the first quarter as it shot 1-11 and committed five of its turnovers and fell behind 9-3.
“And a lot of them were self-inflicted,” McPhail said of the turnovers. “They jumped out in that 2-2-1, and we struggled mightily against that.
“We got them out of it, but we just made uncharacteristic mistakes in the halfcourt.”
The Lady Cherokees had managed to get within 15-13 in the second quarter with five points from Peytyn Oliver and four from Addie Smith, but the Warriorettes answered with an 11-0 run as McMinn suffered another scoring drought in the last four minutes before the break.
McMinn held White’s McDonald’s All-American nominee Gracie Dodgen, an MTSU signee, to eight points Friday, but Mia Murray stepped up for the Warriorettes with eight of her game-high 21 points in the second period.
Stinnett made her second three of the game near the end of the second quarter to cut the Lady Cherokees’ deficit to 10 points, but did not make another field goal until Jada Mack’s three-point play with 2:57 left in the third quarter. That was McMinn’s only shot from the floor that period, as White led 45-24 heading to the fourth.
Oliver finished with 19 points for McMinn, and Smith scored eight and Mack and Stinnett six each. It was the end of a season in which the Lady Tribe finished third in District 5-AAA during the regular season and made a surprising run to the district tournament championship game.
“I told then after the game, first of all, there’s nothing to hang your head about losing to this White County team,” McPhail said. “They’re a heck of a team. But secondly, I told them probably in my 14 years of coaching this has been the most stressful, strenuous season due to just outside circumstances and what’s going on in the world right now. But what I told that group of young ladies in there, I told them that they made it worth it. Because they have been a joy to coach.
“I haven’t had to go home and be mad — I’ve been upset we lose games, but I haven’t been mad about other stuff. They’re a great team to coach, and they’ve really made it worth it.”
The Lady Cherokees graduate just two seniors this year, and one of them, Ansley Oliver, had her season end via injury in December. Aubrey Pickel is the only starter McMinn will need to replace.
“Next year looks really good for the Lady Cherokees,” McPhail said.
